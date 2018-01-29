Jason Day Outduels Alex Noren on 6th Playoff Hole to Win Farmers Insurance Open

Donald Miralle/Getty Images

Jason Day won the Farmers Insurance Open in La Jolla, California, on Monday morning after six playoff holes, defeating Alex Noren.

The pair played through five playoff holes Sunday night before the round was halted and pushed back to Monday morning. Ryan Palmer was also a part of the playoff but was eliminated after failing to match the birdies posted by Day and Noren on the first hole.

Day won with a birdie on Monday morning's first hole, while Noren bogeyed.

Day started his tournament with a one-over 73, putting him in a precarious position right out of the gate. He responded with a superb eight-under 64, however, leaving him in contention heading into the weekend. And while he wasn't in the final group Sunday, his 70 put him playoff position, while Noren (73), Palmer (72) and J.B. Holmes (72) didn't take advantage.

Sunday's play wasn't without controversy. On the final hole, Holmes needed an eagle to tie Day—who was already in the clubhouse—at 10-under, while Noren was tied with Day and needed a birdie to win. While on the fairway, Holmes took a whopping four minutes and 10 seconds to pick his club and take a shot, forcing Noren to wait.

Suffice to say, the delay did not sit well with a number of golfers:

Holmes finished with a birdie on the hole, dropping out of contention. He did manage to ice Noren, however, who parred the hole, sending the tournament into a three-way playoff. Holmes didn't seem to regret his slow pace of play, either.

"No, I was still trying to win," he told Ryan Lavner of the Golf Channel. "So that's part of it."

Noren was diplomatic after the delay, meanwhile, saying it hadn't necessarily affected his next shot but "probably made me switch clubs," per Lavner.

Regardless, it set the stage for an epic playoff that went into Monday.

"It's been a long time coming," Day said after the round, according to Brentley Romine of GolfWeek.com. "… I worked very hard in the offseason to get back in this position."