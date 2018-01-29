WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Full Card Predictions After Royal Rumble

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

It's easy to forget about WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 with all the focus on WrestleMania 34 at Sunday's Royal Rumble.

The WrestleMania sign loomed over the ring during the pay-per-view. The winners of the two Royal Rumble matches earned prime spots at the megashow thanks to their victories. And even Ronda Rousey pointed at said sign in a played-out symbolic gesture.

The Royal Rumble set up or teased a number of WrestleMania bouts, but what of the contests for the Raw-branded show set for Feb. 25?

Someone has to earn the No. 1 contender's spot for the Universal Championship. The Bar will need new challengers after reclaiming the Raw tag team titles. And a battle of the red brand's two most out-there characters is clearly brewing.

The following is a projection of the Elimination Chamber card based in part on what we saw at the Rumble in Philadelphia.