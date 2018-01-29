Pistons Trade Rumors: Avery Bradley Shopped, Rodney Hood, Nikola Mirotic Linked

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons have made guard Avery Bradley available ahead of the Feb. 8 NBA trade deadline.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Pistons' asking price for Bradley is "significant."

Bradley, 27, is an impending free agent and has struggled in his first season in Detroit. He's averaging 15.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game on 40.9 percent shooting, his lowest mark since 2012-13. His defense, a former calling card, has also been down as he's struggled with a lingering groin injury.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Pistons have interest in Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood and Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic. It's unclear whether either of those teams would have interest in Bradley, though both seem unlikely fits. A Hood-Bradley deal feels like it would be shuffling deck chairs at best, and the rebuilding Bulls don't seem likely to acquire a veteran on an expiring contract.

The most obvious fit is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who need a starting 2 after Andre Roberson suffered a season-ending patellar injury. Oklahoma City has already pushed its chips to the middle of the table on this season by acquiring Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, both potential free agents this summer.

But there are complications there. The Thunder don't have much in terms of draft assets or usable basketball talent to offer. Their next available first-round pick isn't until 2022 because of the Stepien Rule, which prohibits teams from trading first-rounders from consecutive drafts. A package of Alex Abrines, salary filler and a 2022 first works under the cap, but that doesn't feel like an especially enticing package.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are another potential partner, as they are in all trade talks at this point. The Cavs are expected to make some sort of roster-shuffling move between now and the deadline, hoping to fortify themselves for another Finals run. Defense has been by far the biggest issue for Cleveland, and Bradley is a two-time All-Defensive selection.

Bradley's shaky play combined with the Pistons' motivations will be huge determinants on where (if anywhere) he winds up.