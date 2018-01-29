Purdue Boilermakers Set New Program Record with 17th Consecutive Victory

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Fact: With a 74-67 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers Sunday, the Purdue Boilermakers set a new program record with their 17th consecutive victory. The streak is also tied for the eighth-longest in Big Ten history.

