Purdue Boilermakers Set New Program Record with 17th Consecutive Victory

Daily FactsBleacher ReportJanuary 29, 2018

Purdue's Carsen Edwards (3) reacts with Matt Haarms, left, and Vincent Edwards following a dunk and a foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Purdue won 74-67. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Fact: With a 74-67 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers Sunday, the Purdue Boilermakers set a new program record with their 17th consecutive victory. The streak is also tied for the eighth-longest in Big Ten history.

Bleacher Report will be bringing sports fans the most interesting and engaging Cold Hard Facts of the day, presented by Coors Light.

Source: Purdue Sports

