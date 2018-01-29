Rumor: WWE Wants Ronda Rousey, the Rock vs. HHH, Stephanie McMahon at Mania

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

WWE is reportedly hoping for a tag team match of Ronda Rousey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson against Stephanie McMahon and Paul "HHH" Levesque at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans, according to Dave Meltzer of MMA Fighting.

The news follows the confirmation of Rousey's switch from the UFC to WWE after she appeared at the end of the Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Philadelphia on Sunday.

According to Meltzer's sources, this tag team match was first pitched for WrestleMania 32 in April 2016.

Rowdy has been training as a pro wrestler since the summer, and she filmed two segments with Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Her surprise appearance Sunday came after Asuka won the inaugural Women's Royal Rumble:

Rousey confronted her along with respective Smackdown and Raw champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss before a tense staredown with McMahon herself:

Rousey briefly teamed up with The Rock against Triple H and McMahon at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, but Johnson hasn't made a major appearance for the organization since a torn muscle in 2013 delayed the filming of the movie Hercules.

Johnson's availability will be the biggest obstacle for WWE to overcome, as further injury could cause insurance issues with his upcoming film projects, per Meltzer.

If the organization can make it happen, though, WrestleMania 34 could be among the most memorable yet.