Latest Rumors, Preview for WWE Raw After Ronda Rousey Debut at Royal Rumble 2018

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw is about to get rowdy.

Ronda Rousey forced her way into the celebration underway at the close of Sunday's Royal Rumble 2018. And immediately the former UFC bantamweight champion created a wave of headlines. Her long-rumored WWE career is now underway, and Monday's Raw is sure to showcase her aplenty.

Rousey's moment will be far from the only Royal Rumble situation that Raw will build on.

The night will be filled with the after-effects of Sunday's pay-per-view. The red brand now has new tag team champs. Asuka, the last woman standing in the first women's Royal Rumble match, has a title of her own to pursue. And a loss in the Universal Championship match may leave Braun Strowman more dangerous than ever.

Philadelphia will host Monday's show after witnessing NXT TakeOver and the Rumble from up close.

What's set to unfold on the post-Rumble episode? What WrestleMania plans will we see come together?

Backstage news, the Raw preview on WWE.com and storyline projections help answer those questions before Monday's show airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network.

News, Rumors

Rousey made it clear with the obligatory pointing-at-the-WrestleMania-sign moment that she's headed for The Show of Shows. But she may not be tangling with Raw stars like Asuka or Alexa Bliss, but instead the brand's commissioner.

On Figure Four Online, Dave Meltzer noted: "The current plan for Ronda Rousey's WWE debut at WrestleMania looks to be a tag team match against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H."

While the women's division added Rousey, it will lose another talent for the time being. Raw general manager Kurt Angle announced ahead of the Royal Rumble that Alicia Fox was injured and had to be pulled from the match:

WWE.com later revealed Fox has suffered a broken tailbone. That's going to mean Goldust will need a new partner for the Mixed Match Challenge.

The cruiserweight division may get one of its stars back soon.

The company suspended Rich Swann following his arrest Last December. That suspension could be lifted at any moment, though. Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet reported: "Swann was cleared today of all charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident that took place last month."

Raw Streaks

Hideo Itami has been a force in the cruiserweight division thus far. The NXT transplant has gone 5-0 since joining the main roster, per CageMatch.net. Three of those wins have come on 205 Live.

WWE looks to be building Itami up as a contender, though he hasn't been prominent on Raw in the way that Enzo Amore was.

Nia Jax is the type of wrestler one would expect to be dominating, but she sure isn't. Per CageMatch.net, Jax has lost three matches in a row and is 2-7 in her last nine bouts.

She surprisingly remains more of a middle-of-the-pack star in terms of booking for the moment.

Royal Rumble Fallout

While Shinsuke Nakamura announced which champion he will pursue at WrestleMania (AJ Styles) following his Royal Rumble win, Asuka didn't make any proclamations after her Rumble victory. Both Raw women's champ Bliss and SmackDown women's titleholder Charlotte Flair confronted her in the ring in a tease of the two possible roads The Empress of Tomorrow could go down.

WWE may not reveal Asuka's plans on Monday, but fans are sure to see the company build on her big win and keep on center stage during WrestleMania season.

Both The Miz and Roman Reigns came up short at the Rumble. The A-Lister could comfort himself, though, that he still owns the Intercontinental Championship.

It will be interesting to see whether he and Reigns continue feuding for that title or if The Big Dog will shift his focus elsewhere. Monday's Raw promises some airtime for The Miz either way. WWE.com's preview of the show stated: "We'll no doubt hear from the 'must-see' champion and its former bearer tonight."

Reigns' fellow Shield member Seth Rollins should factor into the plans for the fallout show, as well.

He and Jason Jordan lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to Cesaro and Sheamus at Sunday's PPV. And it's easy to assign blame for the defeat. Jordan took a shot to the ring post and was never able to recover. Rollins fought the battle on his own for the most part.

That combined with how grating Jordan has become during his apparent shift toward heel status is sure to cause some major issues with the tag team partners.

Brock Lesnar held on at the Royal Rumble and is still universal champion. That's going to leave Strowman livid. The last time Strowman lost to Lesnar, he laid out both Curt Hawkins and Enzo Amore.

That's sure to happen again on Monday night. Expect anything The Monster of Men can lay hands on to be used as a weapon on anybody within striking distance.



Regardless of whether she throws any blows herself, Rousey is sure to be a big part of the episode. After her Royal Rumble appearance, fans are set to get a better idea of what her role with WWE will look like.

WWE.com's Raw preview asked: "What exactly is Rousey planning for this year's Show of Shows? And how will it be addressed tonight on Raw?"

That's one of the major questions on a night sure to answer plenty of them. The road to WrestleMania is open and Raw is set to charge down it with Rousey in tow.