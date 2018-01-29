Tom Brady Cut Interview After Alex Reimer Calls Daughter Annoying Little Pissant

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut his weekly interview with WEEI's Kirk & Callahan show short Monday over comments colleague Alex Reimer made about his daughter on the radio last week.

"It was very disappointing to hear that; my daughter or any child certainly does not deserve that," Brady said before ending the interview.

Reimer called Brady's five-year-old daughter an "annoying little pissant" on WEEI's Mut at Night with Mike Mutnansky last week. His comments came in a segment discussing the Tom vs. Time docuseries that has been airing on Facebook.

Reimer has not tweeted since the incident, and WEEI has suspended him. Mutnansky said later on the radio he was "worried about Reimer's long flight home."

Brady said he was unsure whether he would continue appearing on the radio station, which he has done regularly on Mondays for years.

Expected to win his third NFL MVP later this week, Brady is preparing for his record eighth Super Bowl on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. He's in the midst of recovering from a thumb injury that required 10 stitches on his throwing hand suffered in a practice prior to New England's AFC Championship Game win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Given the massive media outpouring for Super Bowl week, this won't be the last we've heard of Brady's issues with WEEI.

