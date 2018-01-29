What's Next for Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, Kane After WWE Royal Rumble 2018?

Credit: WWE.com

While much of the focus from WWE Royal Rumble was on the two Rumble matches, Brock Lesnar's clash with Braun Strowman and Kane was just as important to the direction toward WrestleMania. The Universal Championship clash was set to decide who would hold Monday Night Raw's world title at 'Mania.

In the end, Lesnar managed to survive Strowman by pinning Kane. The Beast may not even defend the championship again before The Showcase of the Immortals. That means Paul Heyman's client has almost guaranteed he will be Raw's top champion at the biggest show of the year for WWE.

It has long been expected that Lesnar would main event 'Mania against the only other man to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, Roman Reigns. A rematch from WrestleMania 31, a surprisingly underappreciated brawl, the reaction to this match would likely be mixed.

However, with how impressively Lesnar has taken out everyone in his way, The Big Dog is just about the only worthy contender left for The Beast to conquer. It is possible Finn Balor could step up to The Conqueror, but that matchup has been delayed so long that it seems unlikely we'll never see it.

Raw's last pay-per-view before 'Mania will be WWE Elimination Chamber, which sets up perfectly for a huge Chamber match in which Reigns, Balor, Strowman and Kane alongside two other less certain participants would fight for a shot at the universal champion.

With Reigns likely emerging victorious in that match, the biggest question leaving the Rumble is what will Strowman and Kane be doing on the Road to WrestleMania especially once they have been eliminated from the Chamber match?

The Monster Among Men has been on fire for a while now, basically dominating screen time on Raw throughout 2017. His destruction needs to be massively featured on the Grandest Stage of Them All. The only option that works perfectly for Strowman would be an opportunity at a different championship.

The Miz is approaching history with his eighth reign as WWE intercontinental champion, and he deserves a worthy contender at 'Mania rather than a Kickoff show match or a multi-man ladder match. Miz vs. Strowman would be the perfect undercard feud for the show.

The Monster Among Men still has unfinished business with The A-Lister, stemming from The Awesome One's betrayal of Strowman at TLC 2017, and has made clear repeatedly he can hold a grudge. If the IC champ gets in Strowman's way at the wrong moment, he will be the perfect crash dummy for Strowman to destroy.

If this is not the match for the Mountain of a Man, few others stand out. He could dominate and conquer the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal or perhaps have his heat with Triple H paid off in a clash with the legend.

Kane's future looks murkier—at least in pro wrestling. With his mayoral campaign about to heat up, The Big Red Machine should be stepping aside to focus on winning the seat in Knox County, Tennessee. He could wrestle until 'Mania, but so much time away would hurt his chances.

In the unlikely event that Kane makes it all the way to the Showcase of the Immortals, he would likely not have a big role at the show. A spot in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal would be more or less certain, as he just does not fit anywhere else.

This match may have been the last major match from the Devil's Favorite Demon. If so, he had an incredible run in WWE that deserves serious recognition. It would not be too much of a stretch to say he should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in the next few years.

These three behemoths are on different paths now that may make this the last time they ever clash, but, for Lesnar and Strowman in particular, the future is bright regardless of who won their match at the Rumble.