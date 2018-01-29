Ronda Rousey Says She Didn't Know WWE Royal Rumble Role Until 10 Minutes Prior

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut Sunday at the 2018 Royal Rumble, but to hear her tell it, she wasn't sure what the plan was until just before her arrival on stage.

"I didn't know what I was doing today until like probably 10 minutes before I came out," she said in an interview with Ramona Shelburne that ESPN posted on its YouTube page:

She made quite the entrance Sunday after Asuka won the women's Royal Rumble match. Rousey simply pointed at the WrestleMania sign, giving fans an idea of when they will see her:

According to Shelburne, the jacket Rousey wore during her appearance in Philadelphia on Sunday was "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's jacket. She received it from his son before making the appearance she wasn't sure about until the closing minutes.

That is particularly notable, considering Timothy Fiorvanti of ESPN.com pointed out she inherited the nickname Rowdy from Piper.

Fiorvanti reported Rousey agreed to terms with WWE to become a full-time professional wrestler and shared Rousey's quote to Shelburne saying as much:

"This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'"

She enters WWE after an incredibly successful career as an MMA fighter that saw her win the women's bantamweight championship and become known for finishing her fights in a matter of seconds instead of minutes or rounds.

While she dropped her final two fights to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes, she became a household name and will surely continue to be in the world of wrestling.