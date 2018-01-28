Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble Sets Twitter Ablaze

Ronda Rousey's WWE Debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble Sets Twitter AblazeJanuary 28, 2018
Ronda Rousey made her long-awaited WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday night, and her appearance sent Twitter into a frenzy.
Rousey didn't even utter a word upon arriving after Asuka won the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. The act of pointing to the WrestleMania sign and shaking Raw commissioner Stephanie McMahon's hand was enough to show the intentions of the former UFC women's bantamweight champion.
WWE @WWE
Everyone's eyes are on #WrestleMania 34... ...including @RondaRousey's!!! #RoyalRumble https://t.co/ynkps4gqx52018-1-29 04:16:50
Bleacher Report WWE @BR_WWE
The moment Ronda made her WWE debut 👀 (via jjhoster/Instagram) https://t.co/QdABCwyogX2018-1-29 04:51:54
ESPN's Ramona Shelburne shared this interesting detail from her debut:
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
The jacket Ronda Rousey is wearing at the @WWE Royal Rumble was Rowdy Roddy Piper's jacket. His son gave it to her beforehand.2018-1-29 04:13:42
While Rousey's debut will be one of the biggest moments of 2018 in WWE, not everybody was necessarily onboard with the idea—at least under these circumstances:
JE Snowden @JESnowden
The fact they didn't let Rousey speak or do a single spot tells you a lot about how her training is progressing.2018-1-29 04:30:06
WWE Creative Humor @WWECreative_ish
"See it turns out all you have to do is point at the sign at the end of the night. You don't even have to wrestle" - @RondaRousey #RoyalRumble2018-1-29 04:12:45
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling
That was the opposite of the Tyson angle. The “baddest woman on the planet” politely shook everyone’s hand and wouldn’t stop smiling.2018-1-29 04:19:49
In particular, the timing of Rousey's debut irked some. WWE had rightfully emphasized the importance of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match. However, Rousey—not the Rumble winner Asuka—will be what many fans will be talking about coming out of the show.
Julie DiCaro @JulieDiCaro
Why not just let Asuka have her moment? Bring Rousey out tomorrow night2018-1-29 04:26:39
Madusa/AlundraBlayze @Madusa_rocks
The women absolutely stole the show tonight. This is the best I have seen yet. However there is always next year. Don’t think I didn’t watch it from beginning till end. Not liking Rousey’s entrance and stealing it from Asuka. Might have to do something about that at wrestlemania2018-1-29 04:24:16
OMG its Khairy 💓 @ComedianKhairy
So Asuka has been undefeated since coming to WWE, had a historic 500+ day Women’s title reign, and has just won the First women’s royal rumble match Only for Ronda Rousey to come in and steal her moment #RoyalRumble https://t.co/EEkF1sGqKv2018-1-29 04:26:58
Rousey's move from UFC to WWE has obviously been in the works for some time. Shelburne reported she has signed a full-time contract with WWE, and ESPN's Darren Rovell reported she filed for three trademarks for the phrase "Rowdy Ronda Rousey." The nickname "Rowdy" is an homage to Rowdy Roddy Piper.
Rovell also noted how WWE wasted little time selling the shirt Rousey was wearing Sunday night:
Darren Rovell @darrenrovell
Vince McMahon will leave nothing on the table. https://t.co/AONytuZWkg2018-1-29 04:27:15
The pipeline from UFC to WWE continues as well. The Royal Rumble featured another former UFC champion on the card, Brock Lesnar, though Lesnar, of course, starred in WWE before he transitioned to mixed martial arts.
Regardless, ESPN's Arash Markazi highlighted how UFC has lost its biggest money-makers to WWE:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
There have been only three UFC fighters who have been able to headline a card and garner at least one million pay-per-view buys on their own over the past decade: Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey and Brock Lesnar. The last two are now with the WWE and may co-main event WrestleMania.2018-1-29 04:29:23
The obvious question is how WWE intends to use Rousey when she actually steps inside the ring. Asuka should have first shot at the champion of her choosing by virtue of winning the Rumble, but that may not be the case given the unique situation.
Asuka may ultimately get her title shot while Rousey simultaneously receives a major match on the WrestleMania 34 card. Markazi spoke to SmackDown Live women's champion Charlotte Flair, who expressed her desire to wrestle Rousey.
"I hope that's the main event of WrestleMania," Flair said. "That's my dream. I hope we can make it happen. She really opened the doors for a lot of women. Having that opportunity would be huge."
In that scenario, Asuka would wrestle the match she was always going to get against Alexa Bliss, and WWE can get the added bonus of having Rousey at the biggest show of the year.
