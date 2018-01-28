Asuka Wins Women's 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey Debuts After Match

Asuka Wins Women's 2018 WWE Royal Rumble, Ronda Rousey Debuts After MatchJanuary 28, 2018
Asuka earned a title shot at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 in New Orleans by winning the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, but that's only part of the story as Ronda Rousey made her WWE debut to close out the 2018 Royal Rumble.
Asuka eliminated Nikki Bella to become the last woman standing. WWE showed the former NXT women's champion getting her hand raised as the winner:
WWE @WWE
HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! @WWEAsuka is GOING to @WrestleMania as the first-ever winner of the Women's #RoyalRumble match! #RumbleForAll https://t.co/xtuNPLshQQ2018-1-29 04:08:35
WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon shared her thoughts on the match:
Stephanie McMahon @StephMcMahon
I could not be more proud of all the women who competed in the first ever women’s #RoyalRumble match and every woman who paved the way. Their sacrifices, their perseverance, and their incredible talent led to this moment. I’m in awe. Congrats ladies, you deserve it! #RumbleForAll2018-1-29 04:43:46
Rousey arrived and cryptically pointed toward the WrestleMania sign hanging in Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center:
WWE @WWE
It seems @RondaRousey ALSO wants to go to @WrestleMania... #RoyalRumble https://t.co/yha3PGBPL82018-1-29 04:12:28
As the Rumble winner, Asuka is entitled to challenge either Raw women's champion Alexa Bliss or SmackDown Live women's champion Charlotte Flair. Rousey's arrival complicates matters, though.
She shook hands with McMahon at ringside, which could imply some sort of agreement the two have reached about a match at WrestleMania.
Logic suggests Rousey will wrestle Bliss, since Raw is WWE's flagship show on television. However, Flair is the far bigger star, and ESPN's Arash Markazi reported a match with Rousey is something she has been pushing for:
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Charlotte Flair told ESPN that it would be her dream to main event WrestleMania 34 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8 against Ronda Rousey. It would mark another significant first for the women of WWE.2018-1-29 04:17:59
It certainly makes sense to have Rousey take on the daughter of Ric Flair, who's also a former NXT women's champion and six-time women's champion in WWE in her own right. Rousey vs. Flair is the kind of matchup that can appeal to mainstream audiences.
Asuka vs. Bliss, meanwhile, would be a way for The Empress of Tomorrow to finally ascend to her position as the most dominant women's wrestler in WWE. Conversely, beating Asuka would cement Bliss' status as the best heel in the women's division and somebody who can more than hold her own against top competition despite her size (5'1").
On one hand, Rousey's debut is the biggest talking point coming out of the 2018 Royal Rumble, thus overshadowing what was a history-making Royal Rumble match.
On the other hand, history will remember Asuka as the first female Rumble winner, and now she'll have her biggest match to date at WrestleMania.
