Trish Stratus Returns to WWE, Eliminates Mickie James in Women's Royal Rumble

Trish Stratus Returns to WWE, Eliminates Mickie James in Women's Royal RumbleJanuary 28, 2018
Trish Stratus returned as the final entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.
WWE @WWE
#3️⃣0️⃣ = @WWE Hall of Famer @trishstratuscom! #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll https://t.co/gK381X9IRS2018-1-29 03:56:51
Sasha Banks eliminated Stratus with four women still left in the ring.
Before that, Stratus reignited her legendary rivalry with Mickie James. The two stared down one another in the ring, and fittingly, Stratus knocked out her former adversary:
WWE @WWE
Only fitting that @trishstratuscom eliminates her bitter rival @MickieJames from the Women's #RoyalRumble match... https://t.co/fNFqy1yaPy2018-1-29 03:59:24
Stratus also eliminated Natalya and helped get Nia Jax out of the ring.
A seven-time women's champion, Stratus hadn't wrestled since teaming with John Morrison to defeat Dolph Ziggler and Vickie Guerrero on the April 4, 2011, edition of Raw. The duo had joined forces with Snooki to beat Ziggler and LayCool at WrestleMania XXVII.
Breaking: WWE Signs Ronda Rousey