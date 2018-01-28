Beth Phoenix Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Eliminated by Natalya

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images

Beth Phoenix made her second appearance in a Royal Rumble match when she returned for the women's Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Phoenix, who competed in the 2010 Rumble, was the 24th entrant:

Natalya eliminated Phoenix before she could make any eliminations.

Phoenix won the Divas Championship on one occasion and was a three-time women's champion. She earned enshrinement in WWE's Hall of Fame in 2017 as well.

The 37-year-old last wrestled in WWE as a full-time competitor in 2012. She defeated AJ Lee in her final singles match during the October 29 edition of Raw that year.