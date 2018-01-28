Beth Phoenix Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Eliminated by Natalya

Beth Phoenix Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Eliminated by NatalyaJanuary 28, 2018
Bryan Steffy/Getty Images
Beth Phoenix made her second appearance in a Royal Rumble match when she returned for the women's Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.
Phoenix, who competed in the 2010 Rumble, was the 24th entrant:
WWE @WWE
#2️⃣4️⃣ = @WWE Hall of Famer @TheBethPhoenix! #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll
Natalya eliminated Phoenix before she could make any eliminations.
Phoenix won the Divas Championship on one occasion and was a three-time women's champion. She earned enshrinement in WWE's Hall of Fame in 2017 as well.
The 37-year-old last wrestled in WWE as a full-time competitor in 2012. She defeated AJ Lee in her final singles match during the October 29 edition of Raw that year.
