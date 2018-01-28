Torrie Wilson Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Quickly Gets Eliminated

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 26: Model Model Torrie Wilson attends the premiere of Open Road Films' 'Fifty Shades of Black' at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on January 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Torrie Wilson returned to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Wilson eliminated Dana Brooke before Sonya Deville threw her out over the top rope.

Wilson joined a number of other former women's stars onstage at Raw 25 this past Monday. She hadn't wrestled in WWE since a one-off appearance in a Battle Royale at WrestleMania XXV in 2009. While never holding the Women's Championship, she was among the most popular female stars from the early-to-mid 2000s in WWE.

Wilson's appearance came on the heels of Lita returning in an in-ring capacity for the first time since 2006.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report