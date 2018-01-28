Torrie Wilson Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Quickly Gets Eliminated

Torrie Wilson Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Quickly Gets EliminatedJanuary 28, 2018
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Torrie Wilson returned to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.
WWE @WWE
#9️⃣ = The one and only @Torrie11! #RoyalRumble #RumbleForAll https://t.co/KiIJjrPyuh2018-1-29 03:22:20
Wilson eliminated Dana Brooke before Sonya Deville threw her out over the top rope.
Wilson joined a number of other former women's stars onstage at Raw 25 this past Monday. She hadn't wrestled in WWE since a one-off appearance in a Battle Royale at WrestleMania XXV in 2009. While never holding the Women's Championship, she was among the most popular female stars from the early-to-mid 2000s in WWE.
Wilson's appearance came on the heels of Lita returning in an in-ring capacity for the first time since 2006.
