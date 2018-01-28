Torrie Wilson Enters Women's Royal Rumble in WWE Return, Quickly Gets Eliminated

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Torrie Wilson returned to the ring for the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble on Sunday.

Wilson eliminated Dana Brooke before Sonya Deville threw her out over the top rope.

Wilson joined a number of other former women's stars onstage at Raw 25 this past Monday. She hadn't wrestled in WWE since a one-off appearance in a Battle Royale at WrestleMania XXV in 2009. While never holding the Women's Championship, she was among the most popular female stars from the early-to-mid 2000s in WWE.

Wilson's appearance came on the heels of Lita returning in an in-ring capacity for the first time since 2006.