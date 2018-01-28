Lita Enters at No. 5 in Women's Royal Rumble Match in WWE Return

Credit: WWE.com

Lita helped revolutionize women's wrestling in WWE, and she was a part of history Sunday night when she returned to compete in the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

WWE showed Lita making her way down the entrance ramp as the fifth entrant:

Lita eliminated Mandy Rose and Tamina before Becky Lynch dumped her over the top rope.

The 42-year-old last wrestled on a full-time basis in 2006. She lost the WWE Women's Championship to Mickie James at Survivor Series that year.

Entering Sunday night, many fans wondered which legends would show up for the women's Royal Rumble. WWE always saves a few surprises for the Rumble match, and the lack of depth in the women's division created openings for numerous former stars.

Even if it's just a one-off appearance, it was great seeing Lita deliver a Twist of Fate and moonsault at the 2018 Royal Rumble.