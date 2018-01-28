Winter X Games 2018: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

David Ramos/Getty Images

With the Olympics on the horizon, the 2018 Winter X Games provided winter sports fans with a weekend full of memorable tricks, spins and head-turning hang time in Aspen, Colorado.

Competition started Thursday with the women's ski superpipe and concluded Sunday with the men's snowboard superpipe final. Here is a look at the medal winners in each event, as well as some of the most impressive highlights from the competition.

The full results are available at XGames.ESPN.com.

Thursday, Jan. 25

Women's Ski SuperPipe Final

Gold: Maddie Bowman, 92.00

Silver: Brita Sigourney, 90.33

Bronze: Cassie Sharpe, 88.66

Snowmobile Speed and Style

Gold: Brett Turcotte, 88.94

Silver: Levi LaVallee, 88.67

Bronze: Willie Elam, 85.50

LifeProof Men's Ski SuperPipe Final

Gold: David Wise, 94.00

Silver: Alex Ferreira, 91.33

Bronze: Torin Yater-Wallace, 86.66

Friday, Jan. 26

Jeep Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final

Gold: Jamie Anderson, 94.00

Silver: Julia Marino, 92.00

Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, 87.33

Snowmobile Freestyle

Gold: Brett Turcotte, 92.00

Silver: Levi LaVallee, 88.00

Bronze: Justin Hoyer, 84.33

The Real Cost Men's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Max Parrot, 75.00

Silver: Marcus Kleveland, 73.00

Bronze: Yuki Kadono, 68.00

Saturday, Jan. 27

Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle

Gold: Maggie Voisin, 92.33

Silver: Isabel Atkin, 88.00

Bronze: Jennie Lee Burmansson, 85.00

Women's Snowboard Big Air

Gold: Anna Gasser, 86.00

Silver: Reira Iwabuchi, 71.00

Bronze: Jamie Anderson, 71.00

Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle

Gold: Marcus Kleveland, 93.66

Silver: Darcy Sharpe, 91.00

Bronze: Mark McMorris, 90.00

Snow BikeCross

Gold: Cody Matechuk, 11:42.981

Silver: Brock Hoyer, 11:51.419

Bronze: Kody Kamm, 12:05.696

The Real Cost Men's Ski Big Air

Gold: Henrik Harlaut, 86.00

Silver: Oystein Braaten, 84.00

Bronze: James Woods, 82.00

SoFi Women's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Chloe Kim, 93.33

Silver: Arielle Gold, 92.33

Bronze: Maddie Mastro, 89.33

Sunday, Jan. 28

Women's Ski Big Air

Gold: Sarah Hoefflin, 86.00

Silver: Johanne Killi, 79.00

Bronze: Tess Ledeux, 71.00

Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle

Gold: Henrik Harlaut, 93.00

Silver: Oystein Braaten, 92.33

Bronze: Andri Ragettli, 92.00

Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe

Gold: Ayumu Hirano, 99.00

Silver: Scotty James, 98.00

Bronze: Ben Ferguson, 95.00

Maddie Bowman and David Wise stole the show Thursday with wins in the women's and men's ski superpipe finals, respectively:

Not to be outdone, Brett Turcotte captured the snowmobile speed and style competition Thursday before continuing his dominance with the snowmobile freestyle title Friday. He had the opportunity to demonstrate his skills alongside the skiers and snowboarders, none of which stood out more than Jamie Anderson and Max Parrot on Friday.

Anderson won the women's snowboard slopestyle final, while Parrot captured the snowboarding big air with—you guessed it—some significant air.

It was a crowded day Saturday with six finals, and Maggie Voisin (women's ski slopestyle) and Henrik Harlaut (men's ski big air) set the tone in the skiing events. Cody Matechuk won the snow bikecross, but it was the snowboarding that largely took center stage.

Anna Gasser won the women's snowboard big air, Marcus Kleveland prevailed in the men's snowboard slopestyle and Chloe Kim took home the title in the women's snowboard superpipe.

Sarah Hoefflin and Henrik Harlaut impressed during Sunday's competition in the women's ski big air and men's ski slopestyle, respectively, but it was a loaded field in the men's snowboard superpipe that stood out.

Surpassing a ridiculous score of 94 was mandatory to even sniff the medal podium, as Ayumu Hirano, Scotty James and Ben Ferguson put on an absolute show. Ultimately, it was Hirano who dazzled with a 99:

James likely would have been thrilled to take a score of 98 if it was offered before the competition started, but he ran into the buzzsaw that was Hirano in an action-packed final.