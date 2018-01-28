Winter X Games 2018: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

Winter X Games 2018: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick HighlightsJanuary 28, 2018
With the Olympics on the horizon, the 2018 Winter X Games provided winter sports fans with a weekend full of memorable tricks, spins and head-turning hang time in Aspen, Colorado.
Competition started Thursday with the women's ski superpipe and concluded Sunday with the men's snowboard superpipe final. Here is a look at the medal winners in each event, as well as some of the most impressive highlights from the competition.
Thursday, Jan. 25
Women's Ski SuperPipe Final
Gold: Maddie Bowman, 92.00
Silver: Brita Sigourney, 90.33
Bronze: Cassie Sharpe, 88.66
Snowmobile Speed and Style
Gold: Brett Turcotte, 88.94
Silver: Levi LaVallee, 88.67
Bronze: Willie Elam, 85.50
LifeProof Men's Ski SuperPipe Final
Gold: David Wise, 94.00
Silver: Alex Ferreira, 91.33
Bronze: Torin Yater-Wallace, 86.66
Friday, Jan. 26
Jeep Women's Snowboard Slopestyle Final
Gold: Jamie Anderson, 94.00
Silver: Julia Marino, 92.00
Bronze: Enni Rukajarvi, 87.33
Snowmobile Freestyle
Gold: Brett Turcotte, 92.00
Silver: Levi LaVallee, 88.00
Bronze: Justin Hoyer, 84.33
The Real Cost Men's Snowboard Big Air
Gold: Max Parrot, 75.00
Silver: Marcus Kleveland, 73.00
Bronze: Yuki Kadono, 68.00
Saturday, Jan. 27
Jeep Women's Ski Slopestyle
Gold: Maggie Voisin, 92.33
Silver: Isabel Atkin, 88.00
Bronze: Jennie Lee Burmansson, 85.00
Women's Snowboard Big Air
Gold: Anna Gasser, 86.00
Silver: Reira Iwabuchi, 71.00
Bronze: Jamie Anderson, 71.00
Jeep Men's Snowboard Slopestyle
Gold: Marcus Kleveland, 93.66
Silver: Darcy Sharpe, 91.00
Bronze: Mark McMorris, 90.00
Snow BikeCross
Gold: Cody Matechuk, 11:42.981
Silver: Brock Hoyer, 11:51.419
Bronze: Kody Kamm, 12:05.696
The Real Cost Men's Ski Big Air
Gold: Henrik Harlaut, 86.00
Silver: Oystein Braaten, 84.00
Bronze: James Woods, 82.00
SoFi Women's Snowboard SuperPipe
Gold: Chloe Kim, 93.33
Silver: Arielle Gold, 92.33
Bronze: Maddie Mastro, 89.33
Sunday, Jan. 28
Women's Ski Big Air
Gold: Sarah Hoefflin, 86.00
Silver: Johanne Killi, 79.00
Bronze: Tess Ledeux, 71.00
Jeep Men's Ski Slopestyle
Gold: Henrik Harlaut, 93.00
Silver: Oystein Braaten, 92.33
Bronze: Andri Ragettli, 92.00
Monster Energy Men's Snowboard SuperPipe
Gold: Ayumu Hirano, 99.00
Silver: Scotty James, 98.00
Bronze: Ben Ferguson, 95.00
Maddie Bowman and David Wise stole the show Thursday with wins in the women's and men's ski superpipe finals, respectively:
X Games @XGames
.@MaddieBowman wins gold in Women’s Ski SuperPipe at #XGames Aspen 2018! https://t.co/E5SwYMCkfu2018-1-26 01:20:03
X Games @XGames
.@mrDavidWise wins gold in Men’s Ski SuperPipe at #XGames Aspen 2018! https://t.co/pz3oHmGY9a2018-1-26 04:41:31
Not to be outdone, Brett Turcotte captured the snowmobile speed and style competition Thursday before continuing his dominance with the snowmobile freestyle title Friday. He had the opportunity to demonstrate his skills alongside the skiers and snowboarders, none of which stood out more than Jamie Anderson and Max Parrot on Friday.
X Games @XGames
Brett Turcotte is takin’ flight! #XGames https://t.co/LT6IlJmbJG2017-1-28 22:19:00
Anderson won the women's snowboard slopestyle final, while Parrot captured the snowboarding big air with—you guessed it—some significant air.
X Games @XGames
.@JamieAsnow 🇺🇸 wins gold in Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle at #XGames Aspen 2018! https://t.co/KsiXaB4WIK2018-1-26 20:23:18
X Games @XGames
Men’s Snowboard Big Air Podium! 🥇: @MaxParrot 🇨🇦 🥈: @MarcusKleveland 🇳🇴 🥉: @YukiKadono 🇯🇵 #XGames Aspen 2018 https://t.co/EZZIcI2LNu2018-1-27 05:16:38
It was a crowded day Saturday with six finals, and Maggie Voisin (women's ski slopestyle) and Henrik Harlaut (men's ski big air) set the tone in the skiing events. Cody Matechuk won the snow bikecross, but it was the snowboarding that largely took center stage.
Anna Gasser won the women's snowboard big air, Marcus Kleveland prevailed in the men's snowboard slopestyle and Chloe Kim took home the title in the women's snowboard superpipe.
X Games @XGames
Anna Gasser wins gold in Women’s Snowboard Big Air Final at #XGames Aspen 2018! https://t.co/AheTZBRgfv2018-1-27 20:06:03
X Games @XGames
.@MarcusKleveland 🇳🇴 ❌ Backside Quad Cork 1800! #XGames https://t.co/rseoXEZ4Fq2018-1-27 04:21:38
X Games @XGames
.@ChloeKimSnow wins gold in Women’s Snowboard SuperPipe at #XGames Aspen 2018! https://t.co/uK1hrxi3MF2018-1-28 04:29:30
Sarah Hoefflin and Henrik Harlaut impressed during Sunday's competition in the women's ski big air and men's ski slopestyle, respectively, but it was a loaded field in the men's snowboard superpipe that stood out.
Surpassing a ridiculous score of 94 was mandatory to even sniff the medal podium, as Ayumu Hirano, Scotty James and Ben Ferguson put on an absolute show. Ultimately, it was Hirano who dazzled with a 99:
X Games @XGames
🔨 @AyumuB 🔨 #XGames Aspen 2018 https://t.co/7jKOWmjLWQ2018-1-29 02:55:22
James likely would have been thrilled to take a score of 98 if it was offered before the competition started, but he ran into the buzzsaw that was Hirano in an action-packed final.
