Shinsuke Nakamura Wins WWE Royal Rumble Match, to Face AJ Styles at WrestleMania

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Shinsuke Nakamura earned a world title shot at WrestleMania 34 by winning the Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Nakamura last eliminated Roman Reigns to win in what was his Royal Rumble debut. WWE showed the former NXT champion celebrating his victory:

Nakamura also announced he's challenging AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania. Styles reacted to Nakamura's decision:

WWE Creative Humor hit on something that might have taken some fans out of the final battle between Nakamura and Reigns:

The pair were the top two favorites to win. According to OddsShark, Nakamura was an even favorite and Reigns had 7-2 odds.

And little may have changed with regard to WrestleMania had Reigns been the last man standing. Finishing as the runner-up to Nakamura certainly won't preclude Reigns from taking on the WWE universal champion at the event.

It's a bit like when Sheamus won the 2012 Royal Rumble match after last eliminating Chris Jericho—the consensus favorite that year. Jericho got a world title shot against CM Punk at WrestleMania XXVIII anyway.

Nakamura's win a least sets up what should be the best of both worlds at WrestleMania 34.

Nakamura and Styles have plenty of history from their excellent matches in Japan, and they should appease the section of the WWE Universe who will want to see a mat classic April 8 in New Orleans. Reigns' challenge against the WWE champion—presumably Brock Lesnar—would then fit more with the headlining matches the company has included at WrestleMania in recent years.

The question now is whether WWE will let Nakamura and Styles close WrestleMania 34 or instead have Reigns in the main event for the fourth year in a row.