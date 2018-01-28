Rey Mysterio Enters Royal Rumble at No. 27 in Shocking WWE Return

Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Rey Mysterio made his shocking return to WWE on Sunday night in the Royal Rumble match at the 2018 Royal Rumble.

Mysterio, who won the 2006 Rumble from the No. 2 spot, was the 27th entrant in Sunday's match. WWE showed him making his presence felt in his return:

Finn Balor eliminated Mysterio, which left four men in the ring.

Mysterio last wrestled in WWE in 2014, losing to Bad News Barrett on the April 7 edition of Raw that year.

Since then, the 43-year-old has competed in various promotions throughout the world, with some of his most prominent matches coming in Lucha Underground.

The question now becomes whether Mysterio's appearance in the Rumble was a one-off appearance or a sign that he'll return to a full-time role in WWE—or at the very least remain with the company through WrestleMania season.

Especially following Enzo Amore's release, WWE's cruiserweight division is lacking in star power. The company has plenty of talented cruiserweight wrestlers, but none has the kind of track record or popularity Mysterio boasts.

The Master of the 619 would be a nice addition to the WrestleMania 34 card if WWE envisions a role for him beyond Sunday.