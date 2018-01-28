Pro Bowl MVP 2018: Delanie Walker, Von Miller Win Award Honors

Phelan M Ebenhack/Associated Press

The AFC reigned supreme in a 24-23 victory at the 2018 Pro Bowl on Sunday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, and the conference can largely thank Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker and Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller.

Walker won the offensive MVP, while Miller captured the defensive award.

Walker finished with four catches for 29 yards and two touchdowns, the last one coming with less than two minutes remaining on a pass from Derek Carr. The ensuing extra point gave the AFC the 24-23 lead and eventual victory.

Von Miller's strip-sack of Jared Goff and fumble recovery with less than a minute left then clinched the win for the AFC. He finished with three tackles and a pass deflection.

Miller was not the only defensive player to make an impact in Sunday's contest. Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith intercepted Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and returned it for a 79-yard touchdown, while Arizona Cardinals defensive back Patrick Peterson tallied two interceptions.

Peterson apparently wasn't pleased he lost out to Miller for defensive MVP:

To be fair, though, Miller's AFC side won the contest. To the victors go the spoils, and Miller and Walker enjoyed the spoils of the MVP trophies.

It appeared as if the NFC was going to win in the second quarter when it added two Graham Gano field goals and the Smith touchdown to take a 20-3 lead into halftime. However, touchdowns from Walker and LeSean McCoy trimmed the deficit to 20-17 entering the fourth, and Walker's final touchdown put the AFC ahead for good.

The award capped off an impressive season for Walker, who reached the playoffs with the Titans and led the team with 807 receiving yards.

As for Miller, his Broncos missed the postseason, but he finished with double-digit sack totals (10) for the fourth straight season and sixth time in his career. The only time he failed to reach double-digit sacks since he was a first-round pick in 2011 was the 2013 campaign when he played just nine games.