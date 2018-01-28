Delanie Walker's Late TD Completes AFC's Comeback over NFC in 2018 Pro Bowl

Phelan M Ebenhack/Associated Press

Derek Carr's touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker with 1:31 remaining in the fourth quarter gave the AFC a dramatic 24-23 victory over the NFC in Sunday's Pro Bowl in Orlando.

The NFC had a final chance to drive down the field for a potential game-winning field goal, but Von Miller's strip-sack of Jared Goff and fumble recovery secured the victory for the AFC, which came back from a 20-3 halftime deficit.

As Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted, the AFC's win came with a significant financial benefit:

Carr, Walker and Miller were the heroes. Carr finished 11-of-15 for 115 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while Walker caught four passes for 29 yards and two touchdowns.

Miller registered three tackles, two quarterback hits, a sack, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection. Walker and Miller were named the game's MVP winners.

Andy Behrens of Yahoo Sports enjoyed seeing Carr complete the comeback:

Had it not been for the AFC's second-half rally, a pair of NFC defensive backs may have been in line for MVP honors. Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith had a 79-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the NFC a 17-3 lead, while Arizona Cardinals corner Patrick Peterson had two interceptions.

Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph made a case on the offensive side of the ball, notching seven receptions for 70 yards, while Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano finished a perfect 3-of-3 on field goals.

Indianapolis Colts wideout T.Y. Hilton (four receptions for 98 yards) and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry (five receptions for 78 yards) also had big showings for the AFC.

The NFC started the scoring, as New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees found Vikings wideout Adam Thielen for an eight-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter.

And Brees' sons may have provided the most entertaining moment of the entire game:

But Walker and Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy each found the end zone in the third quarter, setting up a dramatic finish in the final frame.

The game's thrilling climax couldn't overcome one of the Pro Bowl's most treasured traditions among viewers, however, which obviously is complaining about the Pro Bowl. Even Pittsburgh Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster joined the fray, though he was hardly alone:

But the Pro Bowl also had plenty of fun moments, such as the NFC sideline kidnapping of San Diego Chargers cornerback Casey Hayward:

Of course, the big game comes in a week, when the Philadelphia Eagles face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis. But this week's Pro Bowl served as a fun warm-up for the bigger game to follow.