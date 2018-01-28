Real Madrid Transfer News: David De Gea Eyeing Summer Move, Latest Rumours

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has reportedly decided he will not sign a new deal with the Red Devils and pursue a move to Real Madrid during the summer transfer window.

The latest twist in this lengthy transfer saga comes courtesy of El Confidencial (h/t Daily Star's Callum Vurley), who report Real remains De Gea's dream club, and he's eager to finally complete the long-awaited move.

He almost joined Los Blancos in 2015, when some late paperwork got in the way, and while a split seemed inevitable at the time, he ended up signing a new contract. Since then, he's been adamant he's happy at Old Trafford and recently professed his love for the club yet again:

But the rumours have never gone away, and Real's struggles in the 2017-18 campaign have led to speculation the club could be in for a record-setting summer transfer window. The La Liga giants already trail rivals Barcelona by double-digit points and, at the time of writing, couldn't even crack the top three in the standings.

The goalkeeper position is one that is likely to see a significant investment, and Athletic Bilbao stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga was previously seen as the favourite to replace Keylor Navas, per Macu Briones of Marca.

Hopes of signing the Basque took a serious hit earlier this month, however:

Navas has been a regular target for the Spanish media whenever things go bad for Los Blancos due to his tendency to make costly mistakes. The Costa Rican is an immensely gifted shot-stopper who has saved the team on countless occasions, but he does tend to blunder several times every season.

It's been nothing but positives of late, and manager Zinedine Zidane has acknowledged that, per Marca in English:

But Zidane himself may not stick around if things continue to go poorly for Real, and even if he does, there's no denying De Gea would be an upgrade. The Spain international is arguably the best goalkeeper in the world and a local hero who became a star with Atletico Madrid before moving to England.

His contract runs out in 2019―with an option for another year―so United will be eager to reach an agreement with the stopper soon and maintain leverage in potential transfer talks. A departure is likely something the club has been preparing for ever since the 2015 summer window, but the Red Devils would still rather avoid a split altogether.

Similar reports have popped up periodically for years now, and De Gea has yet to give a single indication there's any truth to them and he's looking for a move. Until that time comes, fans of the Red Devils shouldn't be too worried.