Chelsea vs. AFC Bournemouth: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 30, 2018

Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures on the touchline during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in London on January 28, 2018. Chelsea won the game 3-0. / AFP PHOTO / Glyn KIRK / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea will look to consolidate their position in the Premier League's top four on Wednesday as they host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge.

The Cherries are unbeaten in their last five league matches, and they could move as high as ninth should they win, depending on other results.

Read on for a closer look at the contest, but first here are the viewing details you need to catch the action:

                      

Date: Wednesday, January 31

Time: 7:45 p.m GMT, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Gold (USA)

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

                             

Preview

After being dumped out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Arsenal last Wednesday, Chelsea returned to winning ways in their last outing against Newcastle United in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Marcos Alonso offered a timely reminder of what he can do during the 3-0 win, both in an attacking sense and defensively, per Squawka Football:

MailSport's Charlie Skillen praised the Spaniard:

Though the Blues may have more obvious threats for Bournemouth to be concerned with, such as Eden Hazard, Alvaro Morata or Pedro, Alonso's creativity and set-piece expertise are potent weapons.

Although it was ultimately a comfortable win for Chelsea over the Magpies, Newcastle did have some success early on amid a lacklustre start for the hosts at Stamford Bridge, per ESPN FC's Liam Twomey:

Newcastle's main problem was that they were unable to capitalise on their chances due to their lack of cutting edge up front, which has been the cause of many of their problems this season.

Bournemouth haven't been a great deal more prolific—they've scored three more goals in the Premier League—but if they can make the most of any positive spells they enjoy during the game, they could get something out of it.

The Cherries came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 earlier in the month, showing their ability to punish mistakes even those made by superior opponents.

Chelsea will still be expecting to pick up three points from this game, but they'll need to put in a strong showing if they're to do so.

