Broncos Trade Rumors: Aqib Talib 'Expected' to Be Placed on the Block

The Denver Broncos are reportedly expected to place veteran cornerback Aqib Talib on the trade block "because of financial considerations," according to 9News.com.

As noted in that report, Talib is under contract for two more years, but the team has two young, talented cornerbacks in Chris Harris Jr. ($8.5 million) and Bradley Roby ($8.5 million) chewing up a significant portion of the team's cap space in 2018.

Talib, meanwhile, is set to make $11 million in 2018 and $8 million in 2019. For that reason, the Broncos may not find many suitors for the cornerback's services, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold and Bleacher Report's Ian Wharton:

The 31-year-old registered 31 tackles, one interception and one forced fumble in 2017 and was selected to his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl. He is also just one season removed from being a first-team All-Pro selection in 2016.

Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 86.2 for the season, 15th among cornerbacks. That topped both Harris (83.5, 29th) and Roby (84.0, 25th). Harris (28) and Roby (25) are both younger and cheaper for the Broncos, however.

NFL writer Benjamin Allbright noted that Talib isn't the only Bronco who could be on the trading block before adding, "Wouldn't be surprised to see [the San Francisco 49ers] go after Talib. They have the assets, the need and the cap space."