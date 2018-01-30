Tottenham vs. Manchester United: Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

-/Getty Images

Manchester United travel to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night, as Alexis Sanchez prepares to return to the capital with his new club.

The Chilean superstar is expected to be available as the Red Devils arrive at Wembley Stadium, with Sanchez ready to make his Premier League debut for manager Jose Mourinho.

United have comfortably resided in second for the majority of the campaign, while Spurs remain embroiled in battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Here is how you can watch the action:

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 31

Time: 8 p.m. (GMT)/3 p.m. (ET)

TV: BT Sport 1 (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Stream: BT Sport, NBC Sports Live, fuboTV

Preview

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sanchez returns to north London as he makes his second appearance for United, with the travelling party given a boost by the January signing of the ex-Arsenal forward.

The Chile international started in United's 4-0 win in the FA Cup at Yeovil on Friday, and he was man of the match as he provided two assists.

Sanchez's arrival is well timed, even with the Premier League title just a pipe dream in reality.

United must stay ahead of the chasing pack and ward off Chelsea as they fight for a second-placed finish behind neighbours Manchester City.

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Spurs had a rocky start to the season and find themselves behind in the race for a top-four place, but the performances of Harry Kane have dragged the Londoners back into contention for a Champions League finish.

Kane leads the Premier League scoring charts on 21 goals, but Romelu Lukaku will be looking to increase his haul of 11 strikes this term.

The United No. 9 could be the main beneficiary of Sanchez's fresh creativity, forming a lethal partnership under Mourinho.

Football writer Liam Canning is excited by the potential of United's new-look attack:

This is a match neither side can afford to lose, but the stakes are higher for Spurs as they remain two points behind Liverpool.

United will be keen to play on the counter-attack to exploit Sanchez's natural pace and explosive attitude, and if he quickly discovers chemistry with his new team-mates, it could be an unsettling evening for the hosts.