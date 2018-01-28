Brad Stevens Doesn't Expect Gordon Hayward to Return to Celtics This Season

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2018

Boston Celtics' Gordon Hayward uses crutches as he steps away from a podium after taking questions from members of the media at an NBA basketball news conference, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017 at the team's' training facility in Waltham, Mass. Hayward, who broke his ankle about 5 minutes into his NBA career opener at Cleveland on Oct. 17, says he knows he will not play again this season, after needing surgery to repair the injury. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens confirmed Friday night the organization still doesn't expect small forward Gordon Hayward to return this season despite progress in his recovery from a leg injury.  

Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com passed along the latest update on the situation.

"He makes a lot of shots standing still. I mean, a lot. Like, he's a heck of a standstill shooter now," Stevens said. "And he's really good in a chair, too. But nothing new. We don't anticipate him being back this season."

That's been a consistent message since Hayward first suffered the gruesome injury just five minutes into his Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17.

He underwent surgery two days later, and agent Mark Bartelstein immediately told Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN.com the forward was "unlikely to return" during the 2017-18 campaign.

Last month, Boston general manager Danny Ainge told SiriusXM NBA Radio there was no timetable for Hayward's return amid rumors he could make it back for the playoffs, per Jared Weiss of CelticsWire.

"I don't even want to go there. I'm not sure. That's just all speculation," Ainge said. "Gordon—he didn’t rule it out—but we're all just sort of are not putting any pressure. We're just letting the course take itself and we'll see what happens. But he's coming along quickly."

Stevens told reporters last week the 2017 All-Star selection could resume traveling with the team in early March.

The Celtics have continued to succeed after losing the marquee free-agent signing. They own a 35-15 record, which is the best mark in the Eastern Conference and ranks third in the NBA behind the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Last season, Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range across 73 games for the Utah Jazz, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 draft.

Related

    Roberson (Knee) Done for the Season, Will Have Surgery

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Roberson (Knee) Done for the Season, Will Have Surgery

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    What Really Caused Boogie's Injury?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Really Caused Boogie's Injury?

    Tom Haberstroh
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Believe They Could See the Celtics in Finals

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Warriors Believe They Could See the Celtics in Finals

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston

    Steph-Kyrie Rivalry Keeps Heating Up

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Steph-Kyrie Rivalry Keeps Heating Up

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report