Brad Stevens Doesn't Expect Gordon Hayward to Return to Celtics This Season

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens confirmed Friday night the organization still doesn't expect small forward Gordon Hayward to return this season despite progress in his recovery from a leg injury.

Chris Forsberg of ESPN.com passed along the latest update on the situation.

"He makes a lot of shots standing still. I mean, a lot. Like, he's a heck of a standstill shooter now," Stevens said. "And he's really good in a chair, too. But nothing new. We don't anticipate him being back this season."

That's been a consistent message since Hayward first suffered the gruesome injury just five minutes into his Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17.

He underwent surgery two days later, and agent Mark Bartelstein immediately told Adrian Wojnarowski‏ of ESPN.com the forward was "unlikely to return" during the 2017-18 campaign.

Last month, Boston general manager Danny Ainge told SiriusXM NBA Radio there was no timetable for Hayward's return amid rumors he could make it back for the playoffs, per Jared Weiss of CelticsWire.

"I don't even want to go there. I'm not sure. That's just all speculation," Ainge said. "Gordon—he didn’t rule it out—but we're all just sort of are not putting any pressure. We're just letting the course take itself and we'll see what happens. But he's coming along quickly."

Stevens told reporters last week the 2017 All-Star selection could resume traveling with the team in early March.

The Celtics have continued to succeed after losing the marquee free-agent signing. They own a 35-15 record, which is the best mark in the Eastern Conference and ranks third in the NBA behind the reigning champion Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

Last season, Hayward averaged 21.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range across 73 games for the Utah Jazz, who selected him with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 draft.