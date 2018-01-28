Report: Tom Brady Had 12 Stitches Removed from Injured Hand

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was reportedly scheduled to get 12 stitches removed from his injured throwing hand last week ahead of the team's clash with the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII next Sunday.

Ian Rapoport‏ of the NFL Network provided the update Sunday morning.

Brady suffered the injury during a Jan. 17 practice following a collision with Pats running back Rex Burkhead. He received the stitches before the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 40-year-old five-time Super Bowl champion played through the ailment last Sunday with the damaged area covered for protection and looked no worse for wear.

He completed 26 of his 38 throws for 290 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions as New England came back from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to win 24-20.

His availability for the Super Bowl next weekend at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis has never been in question.

"This is exciting for me," Brady told reporters Saturday. "I've never taken anything like this for granted, and I think we're all very fortunate to be in this game. It's a lot of hard work to get here. It's exciting for us as players, coaches, for our families, for our friends, and what makes it great is when you go down there and you play great."

A sixth Super Bowl title would allow him to stand alone with the most of any player in NFL history.