IPL Auction 2018: List of Sold Players and Highest Bids from Sunday

Rafiq Maqbool/Associated Press

Rajasthan Royals spent big again on Sunday at the Indian Premier League 2018 auction, as they landed Jaydev Unadkat to their squad.

The Royals, who secured Ben Stokes on Saturday for 12.5 crore (£1.4 million), parted with 11.5 crore (£1.27 million) to land the seam bowler. It was an offer that makes Unadkat the most expensive Indian player purchased over the two days of bidding.

Elsewhere, Australian bowler Andrew Tye was sold for 7.2 Cr to Kings XI Punjab, while 17-year-old Sandeep Lamichhane became the first player from Nepal to be snapped up in IPL history; he'll represent the Delhi Daredevils.

There was also relief for IPL legend Chris Gayle, who was eventually signed at the third time of asking; he'll also represent Kings XI in 2018.

Read on for a recap of Sunday's auction as the eight teams involved in this unique competition finalised their squads.

Royals Splash Out on Unadkat

Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press

With Stokes and Jos Buttler confirmed as high-profile additions on Saturday, the Royals maintained a similar approach in the market on Sunday.

Indeed, only Stokes cost more at this year's auction than Unadkat, giving Rajasthan an exciting lineup for the upcoming competition.

They were willing to fight off rivals to land the bowler too, as the Chennai Super Kings matched the Royals for long spells in the chase for Unadkat. Indeed, Gaurav Kapur believes Super Kings captain M.S. Dhoni and Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith were both desperate to secure him:

In 2017, only Hyderabad Sunrisers bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took 26 wickets, dislodged more batsmen than the new Royals star, who grabbed 24 in 12 matches.

There will be some eyebrows raised about the price paid for Unadkat nonetheless, as prior to the previous term he had been relatively inconsistent. The Royals will be hoping he finds the form that made him such a threat last year; in a memorable match with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he took a hat-trick in the final over.

With all of those factors considered, Harsha Bhogle suggested the Royals will get value from their investment:

While the auction is a competitive environment, there was a moment of mutual appreciation in the room when it was confirmed that Gayle will be playing in the competition next season.

Although the 38-year-old is a little past his best, his pedigree in limited overs cricket is incomparable. In 2013, he smashed a sensational unbeaten 175 from 66 balls in the IPL, a score that's still the highest in 20-over cricket history.

Tsering Topgyal/Associated Press

Last season he wasn't at his best for a struggling Royal Challengers Bangalore side, although as journalist Mazher Arshad noted, he's been in brilliant form recently:

Kings XI will also be delighted to have picked up Tye, who performed brilliantly for Australia on Sunday against England, picking up five wickets.

Notable names that went unsold include England captains Joe Root and Eoin Morgan, as well as South Africa star Hashim Amla.

The 2018 IPL will start on April 4, with the showpiece final to be played on May 27. The Mumbai Indians are the defending champions.