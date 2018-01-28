Pro Bowl 2018 Rosters, Jerseys, Odds and Predictions for NFL All-Star Game

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, hosts the hottest football game before the Super Bowl itself, pitting star-studded teams featuring some of the NFL's best players against one another.

The rosters are huge because so many players dip out of the proceedings because of injuries or otherwise. And members of the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots have pretty good reasons for not showing up to the event.

But the final rosters in Orlando are still oozing with talent, and for most, the lack of defense about to be on display is a good thing. For many fans, Sunday is one final chance to see their favorite players in action, so let's paint over the event's details with broad strokes.

2018 NFL Pro Bowl

When: Sunday, January 28

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Camping World Stadium, Orlando

National TV: ABC and ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

AFC Roster

Offense

QB Tom Brady, New England (I)*

QB Philip Rivers, Los Angeles Chargers (I)

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

QB Alex Smith, Kansas City (R)

QB Derek Carr, Oakland (R)

RB Le'Veon Bell, Pittsburgh*

RB Kareem Hunt, Kansas City

RB LeSean McCoy, Buffalo

FB James Develin, New England (I)*

FB Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh (R)

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh*

WR DeAndre Hopkins, Houston (I)

WR A.J. Green, Cincinnati (I)

WR Jarvis Landry, Miami (R)

WR T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis (R)

WR Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers

TE Travis Kelce, Kansas City (I)*

TE Rob Gronkowski, New England (I)

TE Delanie Walker, Tennessee (R)

TE Jack Doyle, Indianapolis (R)

OT Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh*

OT Taylor Lewan, Tennessee*

OT Donald Penn, Oakland (I)

OT Russell Okung, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

G Kelechi Osemele, Oakland*

G David DeCastro, Pittsburgh*

G Richie Incognito, Buffalo

C Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh*

C Rodney Hudson, Oakland

Defense

DE Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers (I)*

DE Calais Campbell, Jacksonville (I)*

DE Khalil Mack, Oakland (I)

DE Melvin Ingram, Los Angeles Chargers (R)

DE Yannick Ngakoue, Jacksonville (R)

DE Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh (R)

DT Geno Atkins, Cincinnati*

DT Jurrell Casey, Tennessee*

DT Malik Jackson, Jacksonville

OLB Von Miller, Denver*

OLB Jadeveon Clowney, Texans (I)*

OLB Terrell Suggs, Baltimore

OLB Telvin Smith, Jacksonville (R)

ILB C.J. Mosley, Baltimore*

ILB Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh (I)

LB Joe Schobert, Cleveland (R)

CB A.J. Bouye, Jacksonville*

CB Jalen Ramsey, Jacksonville*

CB Aqib Talib, Denver

CB Casey Hayward, Los Angeles Chargers

FS Eric Weddle, Baltimore*

SS Reshad Jones, Miami*

SS Micah Hyde, Buffalo (I)

SS Kevin Byard, Tennessee (R)

Special Teams

K Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh*

P Brett Kern, Tennessee*

Returner: Tyreek Hill, Kansas City*

Special Teamer: Matthew Slater, New England (I)*

Special Teamer: Brynden Trawick, Tennessee (R)

NFC Roster

Offense

QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia (I)*

QB Russell Wilson, Seattle

QB Drew Brees, New Orleans

QB Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams (R)

RB Todd Gurley, Los Angeles Rams

RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

RB Mark Ingram, New Orleans

FB Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

WR Adam Thielen, Minnesota*

WR Julio Jones, Atlanta (I)*

WR Michael Thomas, New Orleans

WR Larry Fitzgerald, Arizona (I)

WR Davante Adams, Green Bay (R)

WR Doug Baldwin, Seattle (R)

TE Zach Ertz, Philadelphia (I)*

TE Jimmy Graham, Seattle (I)

TE Kyle Rudolph, Minnesota (R)

TE Jason Witten, Dallas (R)

OT Tyron Smith, Dallas (I)*

OT Trent Williams, Washington (I)*

OT Lane Johnson, Philadelphia (I)

OT Joe Staley, San Francisco (R)

OT Andrew Whitworth, Los Angeles Rams (R)

OT Duane Brown, Seattle (R)

G Zack Martin, Dallas (I)*

G Brandon Books, Philadelphia (I)*

G Brandon Scherff, Washington (I)

G Trai Turner, Carolina (R)

G T.J. Lang, Detroit (R)

G Larry Warford, New Orleans (R)

C Alex Mack, Atlanta*

C Travis Frederick, Dallas

Defense

DE Everson Griffen, Minnesota (I)*

DE Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas*

DE Cameron Jordan, New Orleans

DE Michael Bennett, Seattle (R)

DT Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

DT Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia (I)*

DT Gerald McCoy, Tampa Bay

DT Mike Daniels, Green Bay (R)

DT Linval Joseph, Minnesota (R)

OLB Chandler Jones, Arizona*

OLB Ryan Kerrigan, Washington*

OLB Anthony Barr, Minnesota (I)

OLB Thomas Davis, Carolina (R)

ILB Luke Kuechly, Carolina (I)*

ILB Bobby Wagner, Seattle (I)

ILB Deion Jones, Atlanta (R)

ILB Kwon Alexander, Tampa Bay (R)

CB Xavier Rhodes, Minnesota*

CB Patrick Peterson, Arizona*

CB Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans

CB Darius Slay, Detroit

FS Earl Thomas, Seattle*

SS Landon Collins, New York Giants (I)*

SS Malcolm Jenkins, Philadelphia (I)

SS Harrison Smith, Minnesota (R)

SS Keanu Neal, Atlanta (R)

Special Teams

K Greg Zuerlein, Los Angeles Rams (I)*

K Graham Gano, Carolina (R)

P Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams*

Returner: Pharoh Cooper, Los Angeles Rams*

Special Teamer: Budda Baker, Arizona*

(I) indicates player won't feature. (R) indicates replacement. * indicates starter.

The Pro Bowl returned to the traditional format in 2016, arriving in Orlando with the AFC vs. NFC format instead of the odd three-year stint with the Team Rice vs. Team Irvin format.

As it turns out, the NFL is back to smooth jerseys for the event as well, as a few players' tweets leading up to kickoff show:

That isn't to say this Pro Bowl couldn't get weird—even in the traditional format a year ago, unexpected names such as Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander emerged as MVP winners.

The Pro Bowl tends to create some odd performances, though, especially because players have plenty to play for from a financial standpoint, as ESPN's Adam Schefter pointed out:

This year, oddsmakers seem to think the NFC holds an advantage, with the official line showing the NFC is a three-point favorite, according to Justin Hartling of OddsShark.

On paper, the NFC seems to have an advantage, though fans shouldn't overlook the AFC. Ben Roethlisberger and his droves of weapons should at least have some fun, as the AFC resembles a highlight reel of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Contract dispute aside, Le'Veon Bell is there after 1,291 yards and nine scores on the ground and another 655 yards as a receiver. So is Antonio Brown after 101 catches for 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. Kareem Hunt and LeSean McCoy flank the former in the backfield, meaning the AFC could probably sit on the ball if it wanted.

The problem is what looks like one of the best Pro Bowl rosters assembled in a long time over in the NFC.

MVP candidate Russell Wilson is one of the quarterbacks after 3,983 passing yards and 34 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. Jared Goff of the Los Angeles Rams is another after a breakout season. Then there's Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints, he of a 72 completion percentage with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions this past season, throwing for north of the 4,000-yard mark once again, a stretch dating all the way back to 2006.

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Perhaps the biggest advantage the NFC has is the roster's synergy. Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara will flank Brees. He will also throw it to the vastly underrated Michael Thomas, who caught 104 balls for 1,245 yards and five touchdowns in his sophomore campaign.

Even Goff will have something to offer in this area, with MVP candidate Todd Gurley coming off a season in which he rushed for 1,305 yards and 13 touchdowns. The league leader in rushing scores isn't taking the experience lightly, either.

"You can learn something from everybody," Gurley said, according to Myles Simmons of the Rams' official website. "Might as well, you're right here in the same environment. So why not soak it up with guys if they're willing to give you free knowledge? Just ask questions. We're all here to help, have fun and help everybody get better for next year."

In a game wherein offense is the priority, Brees' pinpoint accuracy and Wilson's escapology in order to make plays on the go is a huge plus for the NFC besides the aforementioned symbiosis among the roster.

Look for Brees to reel in the MVP award while stealing one back from the AFC, making it 1-1 in the renewed traditional format.

Stats and information courtesy of NFL.com.