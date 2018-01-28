Draymond Green Offers Support to Victims, Tom Izzo, Mark Dantonio in MSU Scandal

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward and Michigan State graduate Draymond Green opened his press conference following Saturday night's 109-105 win over the Boston Celtics by making a statement about the scandals involving his alma mater.

"As a diehard Spartan fan, as an alumnus, as a supporter, I wish those affected—whether you were touched by it, broken by it, shaken—whatever it did to you, I wish them well in their recovery," Green said, per 95.7 The Game.

"... I offer my support to coach [Mark] Dantonio and coach [Tom] Izzo in their efforts to rebuild and to help the victims in any way that they can. You know, they say the true test of a man is what he do in a time of adversity. And I know those two guys will stand up and do whatever they can to help. So I look forward to helping in any way I can. Those affected, supporters and most importantly the victims. And anyway I can help, I look forward to that."

Green's statement came on the heels of a tumultuous week for Michigan State.

After former MSU and USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday for sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment, Outside the Lines' Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren published a report Friday detailing school officials' improper response to allegations of sexual assault and violence against women by members of the football and basketball teams.

According to Lavigne and Noren, their investigation showed "a pattern of widespread denial, inaction and information suppression of such allegations by officials ranging from campus police to the Spartan athletic department."

On Friday, Izzo said his program "will cooperate with any investigation going forward, as we have always done."

"I hope that I'm a big part of the healing process for them and our campus community," he added, per the Detroit Free Press' Chris Solari. "That's what I hope I can do here, since I've been here longer than anybody."

Dantonio, meanwhile, denied any wrongdoing.

"Any accusations of my handling of any complaints of sexual assault individually are completely false," he told reporters Friday, per Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens. "Every incident reported in that article was documented either by police or the Michigan State Title IX office. I've always worked with the proper authorities when dealing with sexual assault."