WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver Philadelphia

Credit: WWE.com

Championships were defended, hearts were broken, bodies were battered and the future of NXT brighter is than ever thanks to the extraordinary performances and engrossing stories that made up Saturday's TakeOver: Philadelphia special on WWE Network.

Johnny Gargano's quest for championship gold was dashed. His boyhood dream was evaporated by a ruthless champion in Andrade "Cien" Almas, who proved he is more than a transitional champion.

Aleister Black introduced the arrogant Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) to Black Mass and positioned himself for the next NXT Championship opportunity, while women's champion Ember Moon survived a focused, cerebral attack from her top contender, Shayna Baszler, to leave The City of Brotherly Love with her title reign intact.

Even if her left arm was not.

On a night of extraordinary performances, absorbing stories and at least one Match of the Year candidate, who left the as the biggest winners and losers?

Find out for yourself with this recap of another superb NXT TakeOver.