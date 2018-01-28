WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver Philadelphia

WWE NXT Results: Biggest Winners, Losers, Moments from NXT TakeOver PhiladelphiaJanuary 28, 2018
Championships were defended, hearts were broken, bodies were battered and the future of NXT brighter is than ever thanks to the extraordinary performances and engrossing stories that made up Saturday's TakeOver: Philadelphia special on WWE Network.
Johnny Gargano's quest for championship gold was dashed. His boyhood dream was evaporated by a ruthless champion in Andrade "Cien" Almas, who proved he is more than a transitional champion.
Aleister Black introduced the arrogant Adam Cole (BAY-BAY) to Black Mass and positioned himself for the next NXT Championship opportunity, while women's champion Ember Moon survived a focused, cerebral attack from her top contender, Shayna Baszler, to leave The City of Brotherly Love with her title reign intact.
Even if her left arm was not.
On a night of extraordinary performances, absorbing stories and at least one Match of the Year candidate, who left the as the biggest winners and losers?
Find out for yourself with this recap of another superb NXT TakeOver.
Winner: Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Given the story arc accompanying challenger Johnny Gargano into the night's main event, many expected Andrade "Cien" Almas to prove to be little more than a transitional NXT champion. After winning it from Drew McIntyre in November, he would roll into TakeOver: Philadelphia and drop the gold to Gargano in the culmination of a glorious underdog journey to the top of the wrestling world.
That did not happen.
With manager Zelina Vega chased from the ringside area by Gargano's wife, new NXT signee Candice LeRae, Almas was forced to go it alone. And he did just that.
He fended off a determined Gargano, survived his trademark submission just long enough to reach out with his foot and drape it over the bottom rope. Then, when the opportunity presented itself, he savagely delivered a running double-knee to Gargano, with his opponent's head slamming unforgivingly against the ring post.
A hammerlock DDT and a three-count later and Almas was still champion.
For all of the publicity that surrounded Gargano's journey to TakeOver, Saturday's match was as much about the resourceful and increasingly ruthless champion finding just enough within himself, not to mention capitalizing on Vega's interference, to win the match.
He did, and his title reign will benefit exponentially for it.
Loser: Kassius Ohno
It was disappointing to see Kassius Ohno enter the Wells Fargo Center to the lethargic reaction he did Saturday night.
The former Chris Hero, veteran of many an independent show held in and around The City of Brotherly Love, was an afterthought in his match with The Velveteen Dream to the point the crowd was solidly behind the heel rather than the hard-hitting babyface.
It is the direct result of the lack of character development, the absence of intriguing storylines and lackadaisical booking on the part of NXT officials in relation to Ohno.
Almost an afterthought, except for when it is time to put someone over, Ohno is essentially a glorified jobber.
It is no wonder, then, that fans were so relaxed in their response to him, his efforts and his defeat.
Winner: Johnny Gargano
Johnny Gargano had the greatest night of his WWE career Saturday in front of a WWE Universe that desperately wanted him to win the NXT Championship.
He was resilient and inspirational, unwavering in his desire to leave the wrestling-heavy city with 20 pounds of gold around his waist.
He did everything in his power to overcome Andrade "Cien" Almas, including withstanding interference from Zelina Vega that included a headscissors takedown into the steel steps. Gargano overcame finishing maneuvers and brutality from Almas, and with every kickout, the defiant Cleveland native generated a louder reaction from the fans, who were certain he would realize his boyhood dream.
But he did not.
Gargano endured a double-knee smash from Almas against the ring post, followed by the hammerlock DDT, and he was pinned in the center of the ring. He was heartbroken as his family watched on, and he limped out of the ring and up the ramp with LeRae, seemingly consoled for the time being.
Then, just when he thought it could not get worse than it was, the emotional trauma turned into physical agony, as Tommaso Ciampa returned after nearly a year on the disabled list and obliterated his former tag team partner with a crutch across the back.
Gargano was left writhing in pain, but at the same time, the NXT Superstar's story will continue to fuel the television product and ultimately have that feelgood moment fans so desperately want to experience with him.
NXT has its underdog hero, a good guy everyone can throw their love and support behind—a star around whom the brand will continue to revolve.
Loser: Adam Cole
The leader of The Undisputed Era suffered another setback Saturday night, as Adam Cole lost an Extreme Rules match to Aleister Black.
Yes, the loss came after the return of Sanity and an attack on Cole's associates, Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly. But even then, one cannot help but notice Cole has competed in three televised singles bouts and lost all each one.
Hulk Hogan rarely lost as the face of the New World Order. Ric Flair was not on television dropping matches to Dusty Rhodes, Magnum TA and Lex Luger every week. Their auras were protected so that when they finally did lose on the big stage, it meant something and their heat was preserved.
Cole has already dropped two matches to Black and one to Drew McIntyre, and he feels very much like a Superstar management still does not completely get, no matter how over he is or how much fans like to chant along to "Adam Cole BAY-BAY!"
These complaints come on the heels of an extraordinary and violent match with Black that, along with the main event, helped establish the night's show as another in a long line of superb NXT offerings, but Cole needs a signature win and quick if he and Undisputed Era are meant to be taken as seriously as other all-time great factions.
Winner: Aleister Black
In case all of the NXT Year-End Awards on the preshow were not enough, it was announced to the world loudly, clearly and without question that Aleister Black is the future of NXT Saturday night with a victory over Adam Cole in a superb Extreme Rules match.
Yes, another loss for Cole is a questionable decision, but the physical agony Black endured while take big bumps and stiff shots with kendo sticks only further built a connection with fans that will serve him well as he heads to the top of the NXT roster and, eventually, the rings of Raw and SmackDown Live.
His presence is such a huge factor in who he is and how he has been received that it is almost difficult to forget the level of performance with which he has consistently approached the squared circle. Whether he is working Andrade Almas, Hideo Itami, Velveteen Dream or the celebrated Cole, he has repeatedly delivered some of the best matches NXT has seen during his time there.
Saturday night, he was phenomenal, overcoming his opponent's concentrated and cerebral approach to score a win and enter himself into NXT Championship contention. Beaten, battered and certainly bruised, he limped to the center of the ring following the victory and was accepted by an audience fully prepared to throw its support behind him as the new face of a grittier, darker NXT.
Winner: Ember Moon
There will be a ton of hype and praise for Shayna Baszler in the wake of her first TakeOver performance, and while she was effective as the ruthless villain who targets her opponent's limbs and works them over with precision and remorselessness, it was Ember Moon who really shone Saturday night.
Though she was the babyface asked to sell for Baszler, Moon was the glue that held the match together. She provided the facial expressions and body language. She brought the emotion to the match, and her desperate determination not to tap out to The Queen of Spades' armbar finisher helped heat up a match that had grown somewhat quiet in the wake of Baszler's one-dimensional offense.
From her inability to follow up the Eclipse with any sort of pinfall attempt to her screaming in agony as she found herself trapped in the grasp of the most dangerous woman in NXT, Moon was phenomenal and had won the audience over by the time she shifted Baszler's weight and pinned her with a rollup.
Moon's performance showcased her growth as a storyteller and will only serve to help her, her connection with audiences and their acceptance of her as the face of the division going forward.