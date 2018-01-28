Senior Bowl 2018: Results and Prospects Who Boosted Draft Stock at Showcase

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Saturday's Senior Bowl provided us with one final look at NFL draft prospects in pads before the focus shifts to the NFL Scouting Combine and off-the-field interviews leading up to April's draft.

The quarterback position was under intense scrutiny all week because of the high-profile names participating in the Senior Bowl, but an unexpected signal-caller was the one who stole the show in Mobile, Alabama.

Most of the standouts who boosted their stock at the showcase event came from small schools, as they were exposed to a broader audience, but there were also college seniors from big-name programs that shined.

The South earned its third consecutive victory in the event by a 45-16 score, and a quarterback was named Most Valuable Player of the contest for the third year in a row.

Below is a look at the players who boosted their stock the most during the Senior Bowl.

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

With all the focus throughout the week on Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Wyoming's Josh Allen, Richmond quarterback Kyle Lauletta flew under the radar until Saturday.

Lauletta took advantage of his opportunity on the field in Mobile and earned the game's Most Outstanding Player thanks to 198 passing yards and three touchdowns, per the Senior Bowl's official Twitter account.

The quarterback, who threw for over 3,000 yards in each of the last three seasons, may not be selected in the first round like Mayfield, Allen and others, but he could be an option in the later rounds for a team that doesn't list the position as an immediate need.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt noted the chatter surrounding Lauletta during the week, with teams impressed with how much success he earned under four different offensive coordinators.

One of Lauletta's best throws of the Senior Bowl was the fourth-quarter bullet he tossed into the end zone for his third touchdown pass of the contest. NFL Network gave us a look at the impressive pass.

Look for Lauletta's name to possibly be called on the second or third day of the draft as teams look for a bargain out of the FCS ranks that they can mold into an impact performer.

Marcus Davenport, DE, Texas-San Antonio

One of the most watched defensive players this week was Texas-San Antonio defensive end Marcus Davenport, who has been graded as a first-round talent by a good amount of talent evaluators.

Davenport shined for the South team with a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the third quarter being the highlight of his day. NFL Network provided us with a look at the score.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller heaped praise on the defensive lineman out of Conference USA that is sure to receive more buzz as April draws closer.

Todd McShay of ESPN even went as far as to call Davenport the best player at the Senior Bowl on Thursday, per Golic and Wingo's official Twitter account.

As long as he continues to impress potential suitors over the next few months, Davenport should be a lock to go in the first round.

DJ Chark, WR, LSU

The next NFL wide receiver out of LSU could be DJ Chark.

The wideout turned heads with his five receptions for 160 yards on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and with the strong performance came praise from some of the sport's top talent evaluators.

"That was a 'wow' performance today," Senior Bowl director Phil Savage said, per Ross Dellenger of the Advocate. "When [NFL] people tuned in to the practice [this week] and particularly the game, they'll say, 'We better go back and do some homework on DJ.'"

The most explosive play from the LSU wide receiver came on a 75-yard touchdown catch from Lauletta in which he broke free from coverage and burst down the left side of the field into the end zone, as NFL Network showed us.

If Chark continues to impress, he could join Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry, Reuben Randle and Brandon LaFell as high draft picks out of LSU at wide receiver.

Jeremy Reaves, DB, South Alabama

Small-school players at every position benefited from the exposure to more eyes this week.

Defensive back Jeremy Reaves out of South Alabama was one of the players who caught more attention than others at his position.

Reaves thrived against some of the biggest targets on the North roster, including Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki, as College Football Talk's Kevin McGuire noted.

The South Alabama product has a wide range of abilities that he displayed on Saturday. He recorded over 100 tackles in his senior season and intercepted eight passes in his four years playing in the Sun Belt.

Like most of the prospects going through the draft process, Reaves still has work left to do, but the Senior Bowl gave NFL teams a good example of what he's capable of.

