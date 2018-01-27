Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2018 Results: Gun Runner Dominates Way to Win

Diane Bondareff/Associated Press

Heavy favorite Gun Runner dominated en route to winning the second annual Pegasus World Cup Invitational at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

By virtue of his win, Gun Runner earned owners Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, trainer Steve Asmussen and jockey Florent Geroux a $7 million share of the record $16 million purse.

West Coast finished second, while Gunnevera came in third.

Here is a look at the payouts for the top three finishers, courtesy of Daily Racing Form, along with results for all 12 horses:

1. Gun Runner: Win ($4.20), Place ($3.00), Show ($2.80)

2. West Coast: Place ($4.00), Show ($3.20)

3. Gunnevera: Show ($4.80)

4. Fear The Cowboy

5. Seeking the Soul

6. Stellar Wind

7. Collected

8. Sharp Azteca

9. Giant Expectations

10. War Story

11. Singing Bullet

12. Toast of New York

Aside from Gun Runner winning $7 million, West Coast will take home $1.6 million, Gunnevera won $1.3 million, Fear The Cowboy earned $1 million and Seeking the Soul secured $850,000, per NBC Sports.

The other six horses won $650,000 each.

NBC Sports provided video of Gun Runner's impressive win:

In what was the final race of Gun Runner's career, the result was never in doubt, although West Coast did put forth a strong performance that may have been good for a win on a different day.

Matt Dinerman of Golden Gate Fields Racing gave a ton of credit to Geroux for Gun Runner's win:

Although Gun Runner won the Breeders' Cup Classic, it can be argued that Saturday's victory was the biggest of his life.

With the five-year-old about to embark on life after racing, ESPN's Darren Rovell tweeted that his value is currently astronomical:

Asmussen spoke glowingly about his horse after the Pegasus World Cup win, as seen in this video from TVG:

Gun Runner is now just the second winner in the history of the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, and he accomplished the feat in only a slightly slower time than 2017 winner Arrogate.

With Gun Runner now out of the picture, West Coast established himself as a potential favorite to dominate the handicap division moving forward.

Although the four-year-old has now failed to win consecutive races after a five-race winning streak, he has never finished outside the money in his career, and he stands to pick up where Gun Runner left off.