Chelsea Transfer News: Manchester City Reportedly Plan £150M Eden Hazard Move

Manchester City are reportedly planning a £150 million move for Chelsea star Eden Hazard in the summer.

Manager Pep Guardiola's side have made the Belgian international their top transfer target and are hoping to take advantage of his contract situation at Stamford Bridge, per Simon Mullock of the Sunday Mirror.

The Blues have been unable to agree a contract renewal with Hazard, and he will have just two years left on his current deal by the summer. City are hopeful they can win the race for his signature, ahead of Real Madrid, and are able to afford wages in the region of £350,000 a week.

Hazard has recently said he had to tell his father off for suggesting he has not signed a new Chelsea contract because he is waiting for an offer from Real Madrid. Per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella, he said: "My dad says some bad things. Yes. I talked with him [to tell him off], no, no worries. I'm focused with Chelsea. I've got two years contract left and I'm happy here. Like I said 10 times before, I want to finish this year and then we'll see. But I'm happy here."

He has also said he will sign a new Chelsea contract after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois extends his deal, per Jack Rathborn at the Mirror.

However, Hazard is still yet to sign a new deal, and as one of the Premier League's most talented players, it is likely speculation will continue until his future is secured.

WhoScored.com show just why he is so highly rated:

The 27-year-old is a wonderfully skilful forward, able beat players at will as well as linking up with team-mates and scoring goals. He has 12 goals and four assists this season despite missing the start of the campaign because of a broken ankle.

Hazard has won two Premier League titles with Chelsea, but the club have endured a disappointing defence of their crown and are 15 points behind leaders Manchester City. Manager Antonio Conte's future is also in some doubt with the club losing patience with his complaints over their transfer policy, per Sam Wallace at The Telegraph.

Conte has addressed speculation that he could leave Chelsea, per Kinsella:

The uncertainty surrounding Chelsea could affect Hazard, and Manchester City would surely be an attractive destination. Guardiola's side remain on course in all four competitions this season, and Hazard has said the club are the best team this year, per Tifo Football:

However, Guardiola's side do not lack for attacking talent with strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus ably assisted by Leroy Sane, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva.

The City boss has also said that his club cannot pay huge transfer fees. Per Husmukh Kerai at Sky Sports, he said: "There are budgets for the transfers and we cannot pay. In the future, it may change but we haven't paid more than £80m-£100m for one player. We cannot pay that right now, it is the truth."

Chelsea will be desperate to keep hold of Hazard, and he could still opt to remain at the club he joined in 2012 from Lille. However, the Belgian is in the peak years of his career and will want to consider his next move very carefully, particularly if there are offers from other top clubs.