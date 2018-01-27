NBA Agent Henry Thomas Dies; Represented Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, More

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The National Basketball Association confirmed the death of agent Henry Thomas.

On Saturday, the NBA posted a message of condolence on Twitter:

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated noted Thomas' clients included Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, former Heat and Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh and retired All-Star guard Tim Hardaway Sr.

Wade left the Cavs on Friday in order to mourn the loss of his longtime representative and friend, whom he viewed as a "father figure," per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The 36-year-old Chicago native posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Thomas after he was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2003 and included a long message about their relationship:

Thomas worked for CAA Sports since 2009.

No further information about his death was immediately released.