NBA Agent Henry Thomas Dies; Represented Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade (9) looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The National Basketball Association confirmed the death of agent Henry Thomas.

On Saturday, the NBA posted a message of condolence on Twitter:

Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated noted Thomas' clients included Cleveland Cavaliers guard Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem, former Heat and Toronto Raptors forward Chris Bosh and retired All-Star guard Tim Hardaway Sr.

Wade left the Cavs on Friday in order to mourn the loss of his longtime representative and friend, whom he viewed as a "father figure," per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

The 36-year-old Chicago native posted a picture on Instagram of himself with Thomas after he was drafted by the Miami Heat in 2003 and included a long message about their relationship:

Thomas worked for CAA Sports since 2009.

No further information about his death was immediately released.

Related

    Celtics Using Dubs' Blue Print for Success

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Celtics Using Dubs' Blue Print for Success

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report

    Roberson Ruptures Patellar Tendon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Roberson Ruptures Patellar Tendon

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Melo Reaches Historic 25K Pt. Milestone

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Melo Reaches Historic 25K Pt. Milestone

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Paul George to Replace Boogie in ASG

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Paul George to Replace Boogie in ASG

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report