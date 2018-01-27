Asteroid Reportedly May Pass by Earth During Eagles vs. Patriots Super Bowl

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 27, 2018

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, the New England Patriots, right, and the Philadelphia Eagle get set for the snap at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. The two teams are set to meet in Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini via AP, File)
Winslow Townson/Associated Press

A "potentially hazardous" asteroid could pass by Earth during Super Bowl 52. 

According to the Daily Mail's Phoebe Weston (h/t CBSSports.com's Will Brinson) NASA has identified the 2002 AJ129 asteroid that is scheduled to buzz past the planet at 67,000 mph Sunday, Feb. 4. 

Fear not, though, football fans. 

According to Asteroid Watch on Twitter, the massive rock will only come as close as 2.6 million miles to Earth as the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles get set to duke it out at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

That's good news, because as Weston noted, the 2002 AJ129 asteroid "is the largest space rock to brush past our planet this year, and previous research has found a rock of this size could plunge Earth into a mini-ice age if it hit."

But with humanity in the clear, the sports universe will turn its attention to the Super Bowl stage as Nick Foles attempts to stun the Patriots and secure the Eagles' first Vince Lombardi Trophy. 

