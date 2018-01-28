Australian Open 2018 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize Money

Australian Open 2018 Results: Final Look at Women's Bracket and Prize MoneyJanuary 28, 2018
Caroline Wozniacki is the 2018 Australian Open women's champion after beating Simona Halep in three sets in a tightly-contested final Saturday.
The 27-year-old won 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 to secure her first Grand Slam title and regain top spot in the world rankings.
Wozniacki kicked off her tournament with a three-set win over Jana Fett before comfortable victories over Kiki Bertens and Magdalena Rybarikova. She then tasted victory against Carla Suarez Navarro in the quarter-finals before a win over Elise Mertens in the last four booked her a final spot against Halep.
Wozniacki becomes the first Dane ever to win a Grand Slam singles title, and her bank balance has also received a healthy £4 million boost.
Here's a look at the prize money from the first Slam of the year.
2018 Australian Open Prize Money
Winner—$4 million (£2.32 million)
Runner-up—$2 million (£1.16 million)
Semi-finalist—$880,000 (£509,000)
Quarter-finalist—$440,000 (£255,000)
Round of 16—$240,000 (£139,000)
Round of 32—$142,500 (£82,000)
Round of 64—$90,000 (£52,000)
Round of 128—$60,000 (£28,900)
Wozniacki finally ended her wait for a Grand Slam title with a thrilling victory over Halep in her 43rd appearance at a major, per journalist Reem Abulleil:
Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil
Caroline Wozniacki is the first player from Denmark to win a Grand Slam singles title. Has done it on her 43rd Grand Slam appearance #ausopen https://t.co/2Ky77Puoee2018-1-27 11:31:38
On a hot night in Melbourne, the Dane surged into a 4-1 lead in the first set but let it slip before taking it on a tiebreak. The Romanian then took the second set 6-3 to force a decider, and there was little to choose between the players, as shown by tennis commentator David Law:
David Law @DavidLawTennis
2 hrs 45 minutes of battle. 2 players vying for a first major title. Wozniacki 106 pts - 106 pts Halep Halep 4-5 Wozniacki in decider BBC Commentary - https://t.co/LcI2OSAC0d #BBCTennis #AusOpen2018-1-27 11:20:09
However, Wozniacki produced some brilliant defensive tennis to force errors from her opponent and just had enough to outlast Halep, who also deserves huge praise for an epic final.
The 2017 Australian Open champion Serena Williams was quick to pay tribute to Wozniacki:
Serena Williams @serenawilliams
I got too nervous to watch but woke up to @CaroWozniacki new number one and aussie open champ. So awesome. So happy. Are those tears? Yup they are. 😭 from a year ago to today I'm so proud my friend so proud. Literally can't even sleep now2018-1-27 12:20:24
The 27-year-old was understandably delighted with the victory but also relieved to break her Grand Slam duck, as shown by journalist Jose Morgado:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Wozniacki on Eurosport. 'I'm just proud I will never hear 'You were #1 but never won a Grand Slam'0 again'.2018-1-27 12:11:05
Halep, meanwhile, has now lost three Grand Slam finals and also her No.1 world ranking but said she is not sad, per WTA Insider:
WTA Insider @WTA_insider
Halep: "I did 100% what I could today. That's why I can say that I'm not sad for that. I'm sad that I lost the match, I was not the winner. But life goes on. "For sure in the future, if I keep working like this and I keep playing like this, I will be in a good position again."2018-1-27 12:55:53
Tennis correspondent Russell Fuller said if she does manage to win a Grand Slam it will be a popular victory:
Russell Fuller @russellcfuller
Surely Simona Halep will eventually be one of the most popular Grand Slam winners of all time. Good time to remember that Clijsters, Lendl and Andy Murray all lost their first four Slam finals.2018-1-27 14:18:18
Both Wozniacki and Halep can be immensely proud of their Australian Open campaigns and particularly for serving up a thrilling final which showcased the very best of the women's game.
