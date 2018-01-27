Kyrie Irving Has 'Bond That Can't Be Broken' with LeBron James, Kevin Love

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Even though Kyrie Irving has the Boston Celtics sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings, his All-Star Game reunion with LeBron James and Kevin Love has him recalling fond memories.

Specifically, Irving cited the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2016 NBA championship as a reason he'll always be connected to James and Love.

"When you're on a championship team, it's a bond that can't be broken ... We created history," Irving said, per the Celtics' official Twitter account.

As one of the two NBA All-Star Game captains alongside Stephen Curry, James drafted Irving and Love to play on his team for the Feb. 18 showcase at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

That trio played together with the Cavaliers for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. They advanced to the NBA Finals every year, defeating the Golden State Warriors in a memorable seven-game series two seasons ago to win the franchise's first title.

After ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported over the summer that Irving was unhappy and wanted a trade, the Cavaliers dealt him to the Celtics in August. He leads Boston with 24.5 points per game this season.