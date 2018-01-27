Baker Mayfield Reportedly May Only Play 1 Series in Senior Bowl

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Baker Mayfield's appearance in Saturday's Senior Bowl may only last for a few plays.

Per ESPN's Mike Triplett, Mayfield could end up playing just one series during the showcase for some of the 2018 NFL draft's top prospects.

Robert Klemko of MMQB previously reported Mayfield has committed to play in the game after being uncertain earlier in the week.

Mayfield told Alex Marvez and Rick Neuheisel of SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday he wanted to see how this week of practice went before deciding if he would play in the Senior Bowl.

"We'll see how I finish up the week of practice," Mayfield said, via the Sporting News. "I have three years of game film for people to watch if they want to see how I handle games."

He noted his main reason for going to Mobile, Alabama, for the event was to get in front of NFL scouts and executives to show he "can learn an offense in three days, progress and pick it up easily."

Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner at Oklahoma, is expected to be a high first-round draft pick in April.

B/R NFL draft lead writer Matt Miller ranked him No. 13 overall on his big board in late January. That makes him the fourth QB off his board, behind USC's Sam Darnold (No. 5), UCLA's Josh Rosen (No. 6) and Wyoming's Josh Allen (No. 7).