Tony Gallacher Completes Move from Falkirk to Liverpool

Liverpool have completed the signing on Tony Gallacher from Falkirk, it was confirmed on Saturday.

The Reds announced the deal on their official Twitter account with a photograph of the 18-year-old alongside club icon Kenny Dalglish:

The left-back has played 17 times for Falkirk in the Scottish Championship this term and has evidently caught the eye of the Reds.

According to the Daily Record, Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the youngster as of late, and it's noted that Liverpool will pay around £200,000 to sign the defender.

On Falkirk's official website, manager Paul Hartley admitted the club couldn't stand in the way of a tremendous chance for Gallacher.

"This is an incredible opportunity for Tony," he said. "It’s not very often that a move like this comes about and I am really pleased that he has been given the chance to go down there and prove what a great young talent he is. We are not a club that would stand in a player’s way when an opportunity like this presents itself and Tony leaves with our very best wishes."

The Liverpool Echo's Kristian Walsh has been impressed by what he has seen of Gallacher so far:

There's suddenly plenty of left-back depth at Anfield. While the new arrival appears to be a long way off playing Premier League football, if he does have eyes on a first-team berth, he'll have to overtake Alberto Moreno and Andy Robertson for a spot in the side.