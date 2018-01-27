Australian Open 2018 Results: Women's Final Score and Men's Final Predictions

SAEED KHAN/Getty Images

Caroline Wozniacki won the 2018 Australian Open women's title after beating Simon Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 in Melbourne on Saturday. It's a first Grand Slam win for Wozniacki, who also supplanted Halep as the new world No. 1.

Attention will now turn to Sunday's men's final between Roger Federer and Marin Cilic. Defending champion Federer is a good bet to retain his title after not losing a single set en route to this year's final.

The statistics showed how Wozniacki made less mistakes then Halep, while also making more of her shots count, per the tournament's official Twitter account:

Having dropped one set, Halep seemed in trouble in the second when she needed a medical timeout. A thigh problem limited her mobility, but the Romanian secured a crucial break point before holding serve to save one to help win the set.

Halep had held her nerve at clutch moments:

Christopher Clarey of the New York Times broke down the numbers from what was already proving to be an epic final:

Both players struggled to hold serve in the decider, leading to a 4-4 tie. It left Wozniacki, who like Halep was struggling with a leg injury, in a commanding position as she served her way to a 5-4 lead and within a game of the title.

Wozniacki duly claimed her first Grand Slam win when Halep hit the net.

Federer Will Lose his First Set

Even at 36, Federer remains a class apart, but Cilic has proved to be no slouch, either. In fact, the Croatian can do what no other player has done and take a set off Federer in Melbourne.

Although Cilic was overwhelmed when the two last met, at London's ATP World Tour finals back in November, he did claim a set before losing 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-1, per Joe Short of the Daily Express.

ATP Media Info detailed how Federer has made it to five previous finals without losing a set, but he usually hasn't been able to maintain the run:

Cilic has played well enough on his way to Sunday's game to believe he can snap Federer's latest perfect streak.

Another Win for Fresher, more Experienced Federer vs. Cilic in a Final

Not only did Federer beat Cilic in the ATP World Tour finals, he also bested the 29-year-old with the title on the line at Wimbledon 2017. It's safe to say Federer has Cilic's number in finals.

Worse still for Cilic, some believe Federer has gotten even better with age. Among them, former Wimbledon champion Pat Cash believes the Swiss veteran's range of shots has improved, per James Cambridge of the Daily Express: "He’s got a better slice backhand, he’s got a better serve, a better topspin backhand."

Whether his technique has really improved, Federer retains a considerable advantage in terms of experience. Said advantage comes from having played in 29 other Grand Slam finals.

Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images

Federer also had the easier route to this final after South Korean Hyeon Chung retired late in the second set of Friday's semi-final, per Ben Rothenberg of the New York Times.

Meanwhile, Cilic played three sets against Kyle Edmund, including going to a tiebreak in the second.

Expect Federer to be fresher and more tuned in to the pressures of the final. He'll add yet another Grand Slam to his hefty collection and join Wozniacki as a worthy champion from this year's tournament.