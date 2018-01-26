Mike D'Antoni Named Head Coach of Team Stephen at NBA All-Star Game

Rob Carr/Getty Images

On Friday Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni was named the head coach of Stephen Curry's squad for the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

According to the NBA's official release, D'Antoni was given the nod because the Rockets, at 34-13, "clinched the best record in the West through games played on Sunday, Feb. 4 among the 14 conference teams with a head coach eligible for the 2018 All-Star Game."



Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was not eligible for the honor because he coached the Western Conference in last year's All-Star Game.

D'Antoni's appointment to Curry's bench means he will be able to coach Rockets guard James Harden, who will start in the backcourt alongside the Golden State Warriors point guard.

Curry's starting lineup is rounded out by Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Milwaukee Bucks point-forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Off the bench, D'Antoni will be tasked with deploying Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler, center Karl-Anthony Towns, Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, Warriors forward Draymond Green, Boston Celtics center Al Horford, Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard and Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

The head coach for LeBron James' team has yet to be named, but the front-runner is Toronto Raptors boss Dwane Casey. The Raptors (32-15) currently own a four-game lead on the Cleveland Cavaliers (28-19) in the Eastern Conference standings.

Like Kerr, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens is ineligible to lead James' team because he was the Eastern Conference representative a year ago.