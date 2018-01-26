DeMarcus Cousins' Torn Achilles Leads to Outpouring of Support on Twitter

DeMarcus Cousins' Torn Achilles Leads to Outpouring of Support on TwitterJanuary 26, 2018
New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was helped off the floor late in Friday night's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets with a non-contact lower left leg injury, and tests have reportedly confirmed the team's worst fears.
According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, an MRI revelaed Cousins suffered a full rupture of his left Achilles tendon.
After Cousins was escorted to the locker room, an outpouring of support surfaced for the big man on Twitter.
LeBron James—who selected Cousins for his All-Star team at next month's exhibition showcase in Los Angeles—was among the first to wish Boogie the best:
LeBron James @KingJames
Thoughts out to @boogiecousins! Hope you good big fella. 🙏🏾2018-1-27 04:07:06
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley and plenty of others followed suit:
Devin Booker @DevinBook
Prayers up @boogiecousins 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼2018-1-27 03:58:51
Markelle Fultz @MarkelleF
🙏🏽 @boogiecousins2018-1-27 04:12:39
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 up for the homie @boogiecousins come back better than ever g!!!2018-1-27 04:48:20
Karl-Anthony Towns @KarlTowns
All prayers up for big fella @boogiecousins 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽2018-1-27 04:26:10
Blake Griffin @blakegriffin32
prayers up to @boogiecousins. hate to see that happen. come back stronger and better.2018-1-27 04:51:35
DWade @DwyaneWade
My prayers go out to @boogiecousins 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾2018-1-27 04:42:56
Rudy Gay @RudyGay
Prayers up for. @boogiecousins I’ve been there2018-1-27 05:04:46
Gordon Hayward @gordonhayward
Prayers go out for @boogiecousins...Stay positive through this man!2018-1-27 05:15:54
"Hopefully he gets back on the court pretty soon because his talent is insane," Sixers center Joel Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "The things he can do on the court are amazing. He's one of the guys I usually watch and try to learn [from] and get better. Hopefully we get him back pretty soon. I'm definitely going to pray for him."
Several writers, including the New York Times' Marc Stein and Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, noted the timing of the injury is less than ideal for both Cousins and the Pelicans:
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pels were playing so well. And Cousins was playing so well en route to his first career trip to the playoffs and heading into free agency. Brutal development on so many levels2018-1-27 04:01:29
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Pelicans were trying to do it different. They were making some great progress, too. Warriors/Pels in the first round could have been so fun2018-1-27 04:35:23
Chris Mannix @ChrisMannixYS
Potentially devastating injury for DeMarcus Cousins. Was hitting his stride in his free agent year. Signs pointed to the Pels locking him up w/a big deal. Now--this.2018-1-27 04:03:12
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Literally was thinking about 5 mins ago or so, "This dude is gonna finally taste the playoffs with this team." He and Davis have looked comfortable together, and the Pelicans are playing extremely well. I hope he'll be OK.2018-1-27 03:34:12
David Aldridge @daldridgetnt
You just can’t quantify how devastating this is for the Pels, who were just basking in the glow of having two All-Star starters, the team playing well, talk of trading either AD or Boogie muted, and the playoffs looking more and more likely. All turned upside down in an instant.2018-1-27 04:38:27
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
New Orleans has been aggressive in the trade market, trying to add wing help and shooting to fortify a playoff run. Devastating blow for DeMarcus Cousins, who would've made his first trip to the playoffs and entered free agency off his most successful pro season.2018-1-27 04:36:42
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
All this guy ever wanted was to prove that he could contribute to winning situation. He didn't care about perception or anybody's opinion of him. He wanted to win because that was at the core of his crazy. He was getting there. This ain't fair. https://t.co/cIRuUxFsJV2018-1-27 04:56:13
Prior to hitting the shelf, Cousins was in the midst of a career year.
Through 47 appearances, he was averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.
In fact, those numbers had Cousins on pace to join Charles Barkley (1992-93) as the only players in league history to average at least 25 points, 12 boards, five assists and 1.5 steals over the course of an entire season.
But now that Cousins is done for the year, the Pelicans will have to lean on All-Star Anthony Davis, point guard Jrue Holiday and the rest of their supporting cast to propel them back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.
Breaking: DeMarcus Cousins Tears Achilles