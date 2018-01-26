DeMarcus Cousins' Torn Achilles Leads to Outpouring of Support on Twitter

Sean Gardner/Getty Images

New Orleans Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins was helped off the floor late in Friday night's 115-113 win over the Houston Rockets with a non-contact lower left leg injury, and tests have reportedly confirmed the team's worst fears.

According to Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania, an MRI revelaed Cousins suffered a full rupture of his left Achilles tendon.

After Cousins was escorted to the locker room, an outpouring of support surfaced for the big man on Twitter.

LeBron James—who selected Cousins for his All-Star team at next month's exhibition showcase in Los Angeles—was among the first to wish Boogie the best:

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker, Philadelphia 76ers rookie Markelle Fultz, Los Angeles Clippers point guard Patrick Beverley and plenty of others followed suit:

"Hopefully he gets back on the court pretty soon because his talent is insane," Sixers center Joel Embiid told NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jessica Camerato. "The things he can do on the court are amazing. He's one of the guys I usually watch and try to learn [from] and get better. Hopefully we get him back pretty soon. I'm definitely going to pray for him."

Several writers, including the New York Times' Marc Stein and Yahoo Sports' Chris Mannix, noted the timing of the injury is less than ideal for both Cousins and the Pelicans:

Prior to hitting the shelf, Cousins was in the midst of a career year.

Through 47 appearances, he was averaging 25.4 points, 12.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.6 blocks while shooting 46.9 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from three.

In fact, those numbers had Cousins on pace to join Charles Barkley (1992-93) as the only players in league history to average at least 25 points, 12 boards, five assists and 1.5 steals over the course of an entire season.

But now that Cousins is done for the year, the Pelicans will have to lean on All-Star Anthony Davis, point guard Jrue Holiday and the rest of their supporting cast to propel them back to the postseason for the first time since 2015.