Dana White, Family Not Involved in Alleged Sexual Assault at Their Home

John Locher/Associated Press

Police in Las Vegas are reportedly investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred at the home of UFC President Dana White.

Fox 5 in Las Vegas confirmed "that the incident reportedly occurred during a party involving juveniles" and that White and his family are "not involved."

"Everyone involved is being cooperative in the investigation and interviews are still being conducted," a police spokesperson told MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi.

White has not commented on the situation.