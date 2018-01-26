Dana White, Family Not Involved in Alleged Sexual Assault at Their Home

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2018

UFC president Dana White speaks with the media during a media day for UFC 207, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Police in Las Vegas are reportedly investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred at the home of UFC President Dana White.  

Fox 5 in Las Vegas confirmed "that the incident reportedly occurred during a party involving juveniles" and that White and his family are "not involved." 

"Everyone involved is being cooperative in the investigation and interviews are still being conducted," a police spokesperson told MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi

White has not commented on the situation. 

