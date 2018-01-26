Dana White, Family Not Involved in Alleged Sexual Assault at Their Home

Dana White, Family Not Involved in Alleged Sexual Assault at Their HomeJanuary 26, 2018
John Locher/Associated Press
Police in Las Vegas are reportedly investigating an attempted sexual assault that occurred at the home of UFC President Dana White.
Fox 5 in Las Vegas confirmed "that the incident reportedly occurred during a party involving juveniles" and that White and his family are "not involved."
"Everyone involved is being cooperative in the investigation and interviews are still being conducted," a police spokesperson told MMA Fighting's Marc Raimondi.
White has not commented on the situation.
