MSU Students Protest Administration, Support Larry Nassar Victims at Rally

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Students at Michigan State University have gathered to protest the administration and show their support for victims of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse.

Rebecca Russell of Fox 17 shared images from Michigan State's campus in East Lansing where students have already lined up:

Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison Wednesday after more than 150 women gave victim-impact statements at his sentencing hearing about being sexually abused by the former Michigan State osteopathic physician and USA Gymnastics team doctor.

In addition to his sentence for pleading guilty to 10 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with children under the age of 16, Nassar was previously sentenced to 60 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Michigan State President Lou Anna K. Simon resigned Wednesday and athletic director Mark Hollis announced his retirement Friday in the wake of the Nassar scandal.