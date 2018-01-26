Travis Walton Placed on Leave by Clippers Amid Michigan State Basketball Scandal

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Travis Walton, an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Clippers' G League affiliate, was placed on administrative leave after he was named in Paula Lavigne and Nicole Noren's report for ESPN's Outside the Lines that documented numerous complaints of sexual assault and violence against women by members of Michigan State's football and basketball programs.

According to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski, Walton will remain on leave "pending further investigation."

According to the Outside the Lines report, Walton was accused of striking former Michigan State student Ashley Thompson in the face at an East Lansing bar in January 2010 when he was serving as a student assistant coach under head coach Tom Izzo.

"I barely got the words out of my mouth, and he came across and he struck me on the right side of my face," Thompson said. "I kind of reached back toward him, and I didn't make contact, and then that's when he swung with a second reach and hit me on the left side of my face and hit me so hard that it knocked me backwards off of my barstool."

Walton was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery, but the case was ultimately dismissed. According to the report, Walton "instead pleaded guilty to a civil infraction for littering."

Walton told Outside the Lines Thompson's account was a "false accusation."

Walton and two Michigan State basketball players were named in a separate complaint later that year after a woman alleged the three men raped her off campus.

"I don't recall anything from that," Walton told Outside the Lines "Wow."

The Agua Caliente Clippers hired Walton in August after he spent time playing overseas and in the G League.