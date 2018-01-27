WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Matches: Best Subplots in Men's, Women's Battle Royals

WWE Royal Rumble 2018 Matches: Best Subplots in Men's, Women's Battle RoyalsJanuary 27, 2018
The Royal Rumble match is one of the most intricately laid-out bouts in the WWE Universe. It is put together in a way that provides nonstop action for its entire duration but also tells stories via an array of subplots.
In 2018, the introduction of a second Rumble match devoted to the Women's Revolution creates the opportunity for more stories and subplots to manifest throughout the show's four-hour run time.
Established rivals will clash, and potential WrestleMania programs will be set up through interactions that may occur during the bout.
Certain Superstars will be spotlighted, and feuds will be ignited.
Which subplots should fans key in on come Sunday night in Philadelphia?
Take a look for yourself.
Asuka's Undefeated Streak
Entering Sunday's women's Royal Rumble match, Asuka is undefeated and the most unstoppable force in WWE. She has conquered every Superstar put before her since her arrival in NXT in 2015 and has not lost entering the Rumble.
Undefeated, that is, save for a loss in a Battle Royal in NXT that WWE always conveniently leaves out of the conversation.
The January 13, 2016 episode of the WWE Network exclusive show saw Eva Marie eliminate The Empress of Tomorrow to win a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal. WWE has never officially acknowledged that defeat as a blemish on Asuka's win-loss record. That raises a question: Would WWE conveniently sweep a loss in the Rumble under the carpet and pretend it never happened, or is this too big a stage for that?
Raw 25 saw Asuka score a big victory in Six-Woman Tag Team action, only to throw her partners over the top rope in a symbol of the "every woman for herself" mentality.
If WWE's booking patterns hold up, fans should not expect to see the celebrated competitor leave Philadelphia with her arm raised in victory.
Iron Man, Woman
One of the most intriguing elements of any Royal Rumble match relates to which Superstar will be granted the role of iron man.
In years past, men like Ric Flair, Edge, Chris Jericho, Rick Martel, Dolph Ziggler and Rey Mysterio have lasted upwards of an hour, helping to mold the overall quality of the match through their superb performances. In 2018, the opportunity for an ironman and ironwoman exists, leaving fans guessing as to whom they may be.
Keep an eye out for Finn Balor on the men's side of things.
The Balor Club leader has catapulted back into WWE Creative's consciousness and is poised for a big 2018. That could well begin Sunday night with a lengthy stay in the annual Battle Royal extravaganza.
On the women's side of things, a compatriot could fill the same role.
Becky Lynch, like Balor, is a celebrated in-ring performer with one of the best skill sets in the industry. She is more than capable of entering the match early and lasting through to the end if necessary.
Regardless of whether those two Superstars are chosen for these roles, expect to see the staple of the Royal Rumble match present in both bouts.
John Cena vs. Elias
The Raw 25 broadcast saw the latest chapter written in the blossoming rivalry between John Cena and Elias.
The sinister songster broke a guitar over the franchise star's back Monday and proceeded to leave him lying following Drift Away. That set the stage for a significant showdown between the two during the men's Royal Rumble match.
With all signs pointing to, at the very least, a TV program between them to bridge the gap between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, expect them to interact heavily in the midst of Sunday's marquee bout.
The question becomes whether Cena avenges his beatdown or if Elias continues to infuriate his new-found rival.
All sings point to the latter, as the former would effectively end their issues.
Nia Jax's Dominance
The story of the women's Royal Rumble should, and will, be Nia Jax's dominance.
Like Diesel and Kane before her, expect the unstoppable force to net several eliminations and turn in the most dominant performance in the night's first Rumble match.
And rightfully so.
Jax has consistently grown and elevated herself as a performer since her arrival on the main roster in 2016, most recently earning the adulation of fans for her short-lived work with the now-released Enzo Amore.
She is multifaceted and has shown an ability to entertain both as a worker and as a character.
Without champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss around to steal the spotlight, she should be heavily featured, even if it is decided that it is not the time for her to win the big one.
Roman Reigns' Quest for No. 2
In 2015, Roman Reigns won his first Royal Rumble match.
In Philadelphia.
At the Wells Fargo Center.
Generating one of the loudest, most negative reactions in the history of the event.
From the same fans who will pack the same arena Sunday night.
As he prepares for what most believe will be a showdown with Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans, he is among the favorites to win this year's 30-man spectacular. A second Rumble triumph would establish him as one of the greatest Superstars in the bout's history, but it would also ignite a reaction that would likely mirror the omnipresent disdain and anger of 2015.
The question, then, is whether Vince McMahon and Co. want to relive that ordeal or if they will opt to have a SmackDown Live star win the whole thing and get Reigns to the 'Mania main event some other way.
Kofi Kingston Staves Off Elimination
One of the staples of the Royal Rumble match since his arrival in WWE in 2008 has been Kofi Kingston's inventive and awe-inspiring ways of staving off elimination.
From utilizing commentary chairs as pogo sticks to crowd surfing with the Rosebuds back into the squared circle, Kingston routinely comes up with new and entertaining ways to stay in the contest.
That will almost certainly be the case again Sunday night, as the New Day member looks to add to his legacy in the match.
What he has in store for fans remains to be seen but should, again, prove creative and innovative.
Double Duty
An element of the Rumble match that is relatively new in recent years is Superstars pulling double duty.
Recently, it has not been uncommon for Superstars to work a match on the undercard and then enter the bout later in the night in hopes of making up for a loss or adding to their already-exciting night.
This year, with a limited number of Superstars working the undercard and Kickoff show, that is less likely, though not impossible.
Assuming both AJ Styles and Brock Lesnar retain their respective WWE and Universal Championships, Superstars such as Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman and Kane could well appear in the Rumble, looking to turn their fortunes around.
Then there are the tag teams, as Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan, Sheamus and Cesaro could enter the fray in an attempt to leave the event as the No. 1 contender to one of the top singles prizes.
Whatever the case may be, do not be surprised to hear the buzzer sound, "BURN IT DOWN!" explode over the PA system and see Rollins hit the ring in hopes of cashing his ticket to WrestleMania.