Former Auburn RB Brad Lester Agrees to Plea Deal in Child Pornography Case

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Former Auburn Tigers running back Brad Lester reportedly agreed to a plea deal Friday to avoid jail time in a child pornography case.

According to TMZ Sports, Lester agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanors of "unlawful eavesdropping, theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of peeping toms" in exchange for probation.

The length of his probation remains unclear.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tyler Estep first reported in December that a warrant was issued for Lester's arrest after he "used his cellphone to surreptitiously film a juvenile male in a bathroom stall" in a restaurant near Dacula, Georgia.

He was subsequently charged with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and one count of creating or possessing child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Estep, both of those charges are felonies.

Lester, 32, played for the Tigers from 2004-2008.