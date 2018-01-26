Former Auburn RB Brad Lester Agrees to Plea Deal in Child Pornography Case

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJanuary 26, 2018

Auburn running back Brad Lester heads upfield in the first half of a football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 20, 2007. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Former Auburn Tigers running back Brad Lester reportedly agreed to a plea deal Friday to avoid jail time in a child pornography case.

According to TMZ Sports, Lester agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanors of "unlawful eavesdropping, theft by receiving stolen property, and two counts of peeping toms" in exchange for probation. 

The length of his probation remains unclear. 

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Tyler Estep first reported in December that a warrant was issued for Lester's arrest after he "used his cellphone to surreptitiously film a juvenile male in a bathroom stall" in a restaurant near Dacula, Georgia. 

He was subsequently charged with one count of unlawful eavesdropping or surveillance and one count of creating or possessing child pornography with the intent to distribute. According to Estep, both of those charges are felonies. 

Lester, 32, played for the Tigers from 2004-2008. 

Related

    NCAA President Knew About MSU Sexual Assault Cases

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA President Knew About MSU Sexual Assault Cases

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Dantonio Calls Allegations Against Him 'Completely False'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Dantonio Calls Allegations Against Him 'Completely False'

    Alec Nathan
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Winners, Losers from Senior Bowl Week

    Video Play Button
    College Football logo
    College Football

    Biggest Winners, Losers from Senior Bowl Week

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Mandel: Will Dantonio Be Next to Go from MSU?

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Mandel: Will Dantonio Be Next to Go from MSU?

    The Athletic
    via The Athletic