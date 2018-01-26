LeBron James Teases Russell Westbrook for Thinking He Was Last All-Star Pick

Joe Murphy/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James joked with reigning NBA MVP Russell Westbrook on Friday after the Oklahoma City Thunder guard thought he was the last pick in the 2018 NBA All-Star draft.

Westbrook reportedly believed he was the final selection Thursday based on the following photo of James' roster from UNINTERRUPTED:

According to ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin, LeBron said he had a conversation with Westbrook about the draft: "I heard from Russ. I reached out to him afterwards. like, 'What's wrong with you, man?' We've got a good relationship, so it's pretty cool. ... I don't know. The only thing I know for sure is that Russ went last. ... He's crazy."

LeBron didn't confirm the order in which he selected players, but his roster was listed alphabetically.

The perceived snub may have motivated Westbrook, as he enjoyed one of his best games of the 2017-18 season against the Washington Wizards on Thursday.

He finished with 46 points, six assists and six rebounds in a 121-112 win at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The 29-year-old veteran led the NBA in scoring last season with 31.6 points per game, and he had 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest. He was the first player to average a triple-double since Oscar Robertson in 1961-62.

Westbrook is just shy of a triple-double pace this season, but he is still enjoying a huge year, averaging 25.4 points, 9.9 assists and 9.5 rebounds per game.

The offseason acquisitions of Paul George and Carmelo Anthony have taken much of the burden off Westbrook's shoulders.

The Thunder are in fifth place in the Western Conference with a record of 28-20.

As part of Team LeBron, Westbrook will get to play alongside current Golden State Warriors forward and former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant in Feb. 18's All-Star Game at Staples Center.