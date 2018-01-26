Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier Fight Announced for UFC 226

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will square off for the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 226 on July 7, according to ESPN.com's Brett Okamoto.

The championship clash will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Miocic (18-2) has been in possession of the men's heavyweight belt since he defeated Fabricio Werdum via first-round knockout at UFC 198. He's successfully defended his title three times, including a unanimous-decision triumph over Francis Ngannou at UFC 220 last weekend.

Cormier (20-1) was also in action at UFC 220, securing a fourth successful defense of his light heavyweight title with a second-round knockout of Volkan Oezdemir.



Should Cormier defeat Miocic in Sin City, he will become the second fighter in UFC history to own titles simultaneously in two different weight classes.

Conor McGregor became the sport's first two-division champion in November 2016 when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to hold both the lightweight and featherweight straps.