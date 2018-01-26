NFL Says 281 Concussions Diagnosed in 2017, Most in Last 6 Years

Adam Wells

In figures released by the NFL on Friday, a total of 281 concussions were diagnosed during the 2017 season. 

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, that number represents the highest total since the league began tracking concussions six years ago.

David Smith did note the biggest increase for concussions came outside of game action, with 45 occurring during preseason practices and 11 during regular-season practices.

The 179 concussions that occurred in regular-season games and 46 during preseason games were up from last season, something NFL chief medical officers Dr. Allen Sills said the league will try to combat in 2018. 

"Certainly we’re disappointed that the concussion numbers are up. It’s something that challenges us to roll up our sleeves and work hard to see that number come down," he said. "We take this as a challenge because we’re not going to be satisfied until we drive that number much lower."

The NFL had 244 reported concussions last year, down from 275 during the 2015 season. 

 

